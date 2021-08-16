BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyland Analytics, a leader in cloud-based data analytics and data management software solutions for clinical and commercial-stage bio/pharma developers and manufacturers, announced today the latest release of Skyland PIMS® process information management and data collaboration platform. PIMS™ 4.1 delivers enhanced analytic and visualization functionality and also expands the statistical analytics within the PIMS Stability™ module. This news follows an announcement earlier this year that Skyland Analytics' market share has climbed as drug and COVID-19 vaccine developers look to accelerate time-to-market through digital transformation.
"This latest release of PIMS equips users with more ways to drill into product and process data, accelerate investigations, and analyze the stability and quality of therapeutic products," said Joe Ruth, Chief Software Architect at Skyland Analytics. "We have accelerated customer adoption because the industry knows our deep expertise in this space and commitment to continuous product enhancements, including significant additional functionality in the works with our forthcoming PIMS release later this year," he commented.
The latest PIMS release includes these new product features:
- Stability pooling and dating analytics
- Correlation and regression analytics; discrete line plots; derived parameter capabilities, including calculations across unit operations
- New Chart Boards allowing comparative analysis of products, sites, and partners
- Genealogy of raw materials
Watch a video presentation now highlighting new Skyland PIMS 4.1 features and value.
Ideally suited for a wide range of bio/pharma products – small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies alike - Skyland PIMS establishes a digital data spine early in the product life cycle which drives higher data integrity and product quality while accelerating tech transfer and commercialization. In a recent announcement, Skyland Analytics reported that it has seen increased adoption of Skyland PIMS as organizations look for data systems that can be deployed rapidly to support accelerated drug development and manufacturing programs.
For more information and to request a personal demo, please contact us or e-mail engage@skylandanalytics.net.
Skyland Analytics streamlines product and process data management by offering cloud-based software solutions that ensure 21 CFR Part 11-compliance, data visibility, and data integrity throughout the product lifecycle and supply chain. With deep expertise in manufacturing, IT systems, data analytics, and product quality, Skyland provides innovative technology to clinical and commercial-stage bio/pharma companies that accelerates product development and commercialization and addresses evolving business and regulatory demands. For more information, please visit http://www.SkylandAnalytics.net.
