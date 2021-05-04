PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced it has won the top prize for Best Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Skyllful's Gold Stevie Award® in the Business Technology Product category recognizes the company's Mobile Digital Adoption Platform that provides on-device, on-demand, scenario-based app simulations to ensure frontline mobile workers are prepared and proficient with their mobile apps.
The American Business Awards are an annual U.S. business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," this year's awards program received more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes in a wide range of categories.
"This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.
Skyllful's SaaS-based mobile digital adoption platform is the only one purpose-built for the needs of frontline workers. Designed for both new digital deployments and onboarding of new hires, it provides simulation training, ongoing education and real-time support to help mobile workers adopt new technology quickly and use it efficiently. For project managers, change management leaders and IT leaders, Skyllful's platform is proven to increase productivity and maximize investments in technology by helping project managers, change management leaders and IT leaders.
Comments about Skyllful's platform by the Stevie Awards judges include:
- "I'm particularly impressed with Skyllful's focus on frontline workers, pretty much the need of the hour during these crucial times."
- "A very interesting tool for managers with workers on the front lines, very easy to understand and use."
- "Skyllful's workflow, training and content solution is a valuable tool that is especially useful for onboarding new workers and getting them up to speed quickly."
- "Skyllful's platform is a great, innovative solution for instructional designers and content creators."
- "As mobile applications are more and more prevalent, ensuring the power of each is naturally challenging. Skyllful's platform helps businesses maximize returns on their mobile investments."
- "Skyllful's robust, graphically-rich dashboard provides insights into the current and future readiness of the frontline mobile workforce, a valuable capability."
Skyllful's Gold Stevie Award is the second award this year for its mobile digital adoption platform. Earlier this year, Skyllful won a 2021 BIG Innovation Award, presented by Business Intelligence Group. The company also won a Gold 2021 AVA Digital Award for excellence in web writing for its blog.
About Skyllful
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is based in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
