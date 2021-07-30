PLANO, Texas, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced its selection as a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards in the Best SaaS Product for Learning Management/Training category.
James Williams, head of operations for the SaaS Awards, said: "Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity. We've seen remarkably innovative solutions across all conceivable areas of industry, and it's increasingly difficult for our team to identify the entrants that can't make it past this shortlist stage. The shortlisted candidates, however, have made it through that first round. They represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly-funded disruptors or established names."
Skyllful's award-winning Mobile Digital Adoption Platform is the only one purpose-built for the learning needs of frontline workers, providing on-device, on-demand, scenario-based simulations that ensure they are proficient with their mobile apps and devices. Designed for use by project managers, change management leaders and IT leaders, Skyllful's platform helps with both new digital deployments and onboarding of new hires by providing simulation training, ongoing education and real-time support. Proven to increase productivity and maximize investments in technology, Skyllful's platform has been recognized with a 2021 BIG Innovation Award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, and a Gold 2021 Stevie Award for Best Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution.
Skyllful also recently launched an original business podcast series called Frontline Innovators. Hosted by Skyllful CEO Justin Lake and Product Strategy VP Eugene Signorini, the series features weekly, 45-minute conversations with business executives and industry experts who are driving digital transformation to the frontline workforce.
The Software-as-a-Service Awards is now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation. This year, hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full short list, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/. Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Aug. 31, 2021.
About Skyllful
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is based in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
