PLANO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced a new partnership with the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) and its UTDesign Capstone program that connects engineering and computer science students with local companies in a collaborative effort to develop innovative solutions to complex challenges. Skyllful's partnership will connect UTD graduating seniors with the company's work developing enhancements and new features for its technology platform that provides on-device, on-demand training to frontline workers through scenario-based simulations. Three student teams will work specifically on innovation projects to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), big data and expanded Learning Management System (LMS) support into Skyllful's existing platform functionality.
"We look forward to working with UTD's talented computer science and engineering students," said Ben Bishop, vice president of digital experience and technology at Skyllful. "Gaining work experience in a real-world setting is so valuable for students looking to kickstart their careers and we'll greatly benefit from their fresh perspectives on a variety of innovative projects over the next few months."
The UTDesign Capstone program joins senior engineering and computer science students with companies looking to undertake and complete various innovative projects over a several-month program. Previous program sponsors include Cisco, Texas Instruments, Raytheon Technologies, and many more. To date, 3,811 students have completed UTD Capstone projects through 786 sponsored projects. Projects created with various companies throughout this program have won nine national first-place awards since 2014.
"We are excited to team up with Skyllful to provide a group of our students with the opportunity to work with a local technology company like Skyllful that's at the forefront of innovation," said Rod Wetterskog, assistant dean, Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science at UTD. "Throughout the history of our UTDesign Capstone program, we have seen great success with our students who have developed several award-winning projects with various companies in a variety of industries. We look forward to seeing the fruits of our partnership with Skyllful."
Skyllful's platform is the first and only digital adoption platform built expressly for mobile workers. It supports both new digital deployments and onboarding of new hires and is designed for project managers, change management leaders and IT leaders, proven to increase productivity and maximize investments in technology. Skyllful's platform has been recognized this year with three major industry awards for its innovation and excellence: a 2021 SaaS Award for Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training; a Gold prize for Best Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®; and a 2021 BIG Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group.
About Skyllful
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is based in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
