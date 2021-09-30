PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Big Design is an annual conference hosted by a non-profit organization of the same name that provides education, professional development, and community service opportunities to design professionals and students. The three-day conference consists of talks, panel discussions, workshops and keynote presentations and provides an opportunity for design professionals and students to hear about the latest industry trends and how others work in the field, and learn about how to solve common design problems, train others in design and research and accelerate value as an employee among other topics. This year, the conference will be held virtually/online.
Skyllful product designer Matthew T. Rader will present his process for cultivating design ideas across a team of UX designers to come up with the best pool of solutions. Contrary to the belief of many UX designers early in their career, it is not the job of one person to be the source of all design ideas but to foster teamwork and bring everyone's ideas together. In this talk, Rader will share his tips on having a healthy perspective of one's own ideas, making sure other's ideas are included and successfully working through creative disagreements.
Key takeaways from Radar's presentation will include:
- How great ideas can come from everyone
- How to make sure your design process includes a diversity of ideas
- Which kinds of tools can help resolve conflicts
Matthew T. Rader is a product designer for Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. He is also an adjunct professor at The University of North Texas. Before Skyllful, Radar worked as a UX designer at Crowley Maritime Corporation; commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group; DoctorLogic, a marketing platform for healthcare providers; and The University of Texas at Dallas. He brings over ten years of professional design experience to the table.
Big Design Conference (online only)
Thurs., Oct. 7, 2021
11:00 a.m - 11:50 a.m CT
To register for this event, please visit: https://bigdesignevents.com/register/
