PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced it has won the 2021 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, an annual U.S. business awards program. It adds to Skyllful's earlier Gold 2021 Stevie Award for Best Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution and its 2021 BIG Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group.
The American Business Awards are nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crown." The worldwide online public vote for the People's Choice Stevie Awards was conducted last month, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in a variety of product categories. More than 92,000 total votes were cast.
Skyllful's comprehensive, SaaS-based mobile digital adoption platform (MDAP) helps field operations leaders and professionals in change management and training & development drive faster adoption of mobile technology by its frontline workers. Proven to increase productivity and maximize investments in technology, it is the only digital adoption platform designed and built for training frontline mobile workers
Skyllful's MDAP delivers ongoing education and real-time support to workers on the front lines. Providing scenario-based simulation training that helps workers retain knowledge better, it supports new digital deployments and onboarding of new hires. Skyllful's MDAP supports all mobile applications, including custom-built solutions, runs natively on mobile devices including industrial-grade and ruggedized handhelds and tablets, and can access native device peripherals and sensors – such as barcode scanners and printers – that are part of a digital solution. For compliance purposes, it provides the ability to see and measure mobile technology training in real-time by tracking and documenting usage and adoption by frontline mobile workers.
About Skyllful
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is based in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
