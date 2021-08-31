PLANO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced its mobile digital adoption platform has been named Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training in the 2021 SaaS Awards.
Skyllful's SaaS Award is the third major honor in 2021 for the company's flagship mobile digital adoption platform. Earlier this year, Skyllful's platform won the top Gold prize for Best Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. It also won a 2021 BIG Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group.
Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "So far, 2021 has been a year of transformative growth for successful organizations, with disruptive change across most areas of business. In all, the judges had an incredibly tough time picking final winners. Congratulations are due for every organization that made the shortlist, but we reserve the utmost respect for all our category winners, whose successes were clear and hard-won."
Comments by SaaS Awards judges include:
- "I was very impressed that not only is there an accessible end-user experience, but a robust set of developer tools as well. Being able to turn a GUI into interactive HTML with the click of a button is an excellent innovation in this space."
The first and only digital adoption platform built expressly for mobile workers, Skyllful's platform provides on-device, on-demand, scenario-based simulations that ensure workers are prepared and proficient with their mobile apps and devices. Designed for project managers, change management leaders and IT leaders, Skyllful's platform supports both new digital deployments and onboarding of new hires and is proven to increase productivity and maximize investments in technology.
The SaaS Awards is now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation. This year, hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.
About Skyllful
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is based in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
