PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 30, 2021 Skypath Security, Inc. the leader in mobile intelligent and interactive threat assessment, threat awareness and personal safety which is linked, in real time, directly to first responders, is announcing today the appointment of former Rhode Island State Police Captain Derek Borek, as Skypath's Chief Threat Assessment Officer, its top Threat Assessment post.
Derek Borek had been a member of the Rhode Island State Police for the past twenty-seven years and retired as a Captain assigned as the Director of Training . He was a member of the Tactical Team for eighteen years and was the Tactical Team Commander for RISP and the Statewide Weapons of Mass Destruction Tactical Team. He was the Division's Armorer and the lead Officer Safety instructor. Captain Borek is a recognized expert in active shooter response in schools and workplace violence. He wrote an article on "Active Shooter Awareness" that was featured in a FEMA publication. He has conducted hundreds of presentations on how to prepare and respond to an active shooter situation for corporations as well as school administrators, teachers, state and municipal employees throughout New England. He conducts Critical Infrastructure Threat, Risk, and Vulnerability Assessments on state facilities and schools. He was the chairman of the Rhode Island School Safety Committee. He was appointed to the Governor's Working Group for Gun Safety.
"I am excited to join the Skypath Security Team as we work together to save lives," said Derek Borek, Skypath Security Chief Threat Assessment officer. "Our technology and visions going forward will be the difference between life or death in a critical incident situation when seconds count. Our goal is to make the world a safer place," Mr. Borek concluded.
With the Skypath "Mobile Defense Platform™" School Administrators, business owners or managers and landlords can easily upload blueprints or schematics directly to Skypath's Threat Assessment Team. (TAT) Skypath's Threat Assessment Officers are highly trained former law enforcement, military and homeland security professionals.
Our systems enable businesses and organizations to manage their resources more efficiently, improve performance and maximize resources in managing and controlling risks, threats, tasks and events in routine and emergency situations. Skypath Security also provides customized solutions in the retail market for special populations with risk of disappearing; like adults, children and mentally frail people, as well as people with disabilities and special needs such as Alzheimer's, Dementia, Autism, etc. The system supports the personal safety of these populations, as well as the routine of their lives and their independence.
"Captain Emeritus Borek displays the dedication and leadership skills at the highest levels and will be an asset to our leadership team," said David Paolo, President and CEO of Skypath Security. "Derek is fully engaged with our technology partners and embrace our core values of ethics, intelligence, and respect. He is a excellent addition to an already impressive management team," Paolo concluded.
Skypath Security, is the leader in solutions that exemplify community safety and is working to offer cities, states and countries around the world to equip local authorities and first responders with FREE ACCESS to the tools they need to communicate with the public and protect front-line workers as they respond to every possible hazard.
Skypath Security has also partnered with The SkyToken Foundation ($SKY) which is the first of its kind Ethereum based ERC-20 charity token, created to work with Skypath Security. Skypath Security has developed a state of the art technology aimed towards securing schools, churches, event halls or any public space. The SkyToken Foundation utility/charity function will offer free access to Skypath Security's Mobile Defense Platform™. SkyToken Mobile Defense Grant Program will allow all qualified applicants up to 12 months of free access to Skypath Security's Mobile Defense Platform™.
Participants will navigate to Skypath's Security website located at http://www.Skypath.com to apply for the "Skypath Mobile Defense Grant Program". The grant will include the installation of the Mobile App, complete facility or campus threat Assessment, monthly hosting, waived user access fees (cap to be determined), Interactive link with first responders and access to active shooter on-site training and training materials for up to 12 months. Furthermore, schools can re-apply to extend the grant after completion of its initial 12 month cycle.
Skypath Security is the leader in mobile intelligent and interactive threat assessment, threat awareness and threat safety which is linked directly to first responders. Skypath Security specializes in Certifying schools, retail stores, restaurants and all public buildings and spaces against threats with an interactive mobile defense platform and the development and commercialization of automated systems for control and tracking people, valuable assets through an online application that enables real-time information and live monitoring. Skypath Security Inc. is located at 1350 Division Rd Suite 303 West Warwick, RI 02893 and can be reached at 401-351-7900 or info@skypath.com and found on the web at http://www.skypath.com
