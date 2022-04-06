Former Rhode Island State Police Captain and the regions expert on active shooters Derek Borek, who also serves as Chief Threat Assessment Offer of Skypath Security will be the Keynote Speaker of the opening ceremonies at 6th National Student Safety & Security Conference in Orlando
PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skypath Security, Inc., the leader in mobile intelligent and interactive threat assessment, threat awareness and personal safety, which is linked, in real time, directly to first responders, is announcing today that it will be awarding $5000 grants to EVERY SCHOOL at the 6th National Student Safety & Security Conference in Orlando totaling $1MIllion. This will allow every school in attendance to protect its students and teachers from active shooters and other hazards by installing its Flagship Mobile Defense Platform for FREE.
Skypath Security's Chief Threat Assessment officer, Derek Borek, will also be the Keynote Speaker of the opening ceremonies at the 6th National Student Safety & Security Conference in Orlando. Derek had been a member of the Rhode Island State Police for the past twenty-seven years and retired as a Captain assigned as the Director of Training. He was a member of the Tactical Team for eighteen years and was the Tactical Team Commander for RISP and the Statewide Weapons of Mass Destruction Tactical Team. He was the Division's Armorer and the lead Officer Safety instructor. Captain Borek is a recognized expert in active shooter response in schools and workplace violence. He wrote an article on "Active Shooter Awareness" that was featured in a FEMA publication. He has conducted hundreds of presentations on how to prepare and respond to an active shooter situation for corporations as well as school administrators, teachers, state and municipal employees throughout New England. He conducts Critical Infrastructure Threat, Risk, and Vulnerability Assessments on state facilities and schools. He was the chairman of the Rhode Island School Safety Committee. He was appointed to the Governor's Working Group for Gun Safety.
The 6th National Student Safety & Security Conference & Workshop, is scheduled on April 20-22, 2022, at Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Orlando, FL and over 200 school and university school district superintendents, principals, administrators, teachers, directors of transportation, police chiefs, first responders, safety professionals, public health professionals, and community leaders have already reserved seats for this 3-day national event. The goal of this conference is to educate and highlight the best practices, products, and solutions available to protect students from all forms of school violence including shootings, bullying, dating violence, vandalism, gang activity, and catastrophic events such as school massacres. In addition, special workshops will examine the latest community resources to fight teenage suicide, alcohol and drug abuse, and aggressive driving among high school and college students.
"We are very excited to have Skypath Security as a major sponsor of this year's conference, their groundbreaking Mobile Defense Platform is a tool every school should have to protect their students and teachers." Janet Silva Events Coordinator of the NSSSC Team stated, "It is also an honor to have Derek Borek as our keynote speaker, his knowledge on safeguarding our schools is a topic every school administrator needs to hear and understand," Ms. Silva concluded.
Skypath Security, is the leader in solutions that exemplify community safety and is working to offer cities, states and countries around the world to equip local authorities and first responders with FREE ACCESS to the tools they need to communicate with the public and protect front-line workers as they respond to every possible hazard.
"We developed this technology to protect the lives of students and teachers in schools and people in public buildings regardless of social economic status," said David Paolo, Skypath Security President and CEO. "By partnering with the SkyToken Foundation ($SKY) it allows underserved schools and municipalities to apply for grants to install our technology for free, it was my mission when developing this technology that it would be available to everyone, not just those that could afford it," Mr. Paolo concluded.
Skypath Security has also partnered with The SkyToken Foundation ($SKY) which is the first of its kind Ethereum based ERC-20 charity token, created to work with Skypath Security. Skypath Security has developed a state-of-the-art technology aimed towards securing schools, churches, event halls or any public space. The SkyToken Foundation utility/charity function is offering the $5000 grants for free access to Skypath Security's Mobile Defense Platform™. SkyToken Mobile Defense Grant Program will allow all qualified applicants up to 12 months of free access to Skypath Security's Mobile Defense Platform™. The SkyToken Charity coin can be found under the ticker $SKY, contract number: 0x33e2c129eA670031659AC8852c01D0Fe4B297954
About Skypath Security, Inc.
Skypath Security is the leader in mobile intelligent and interactive threat assessment, threat awareness and threat safety which is linked directly to first responders. Skypath Security specializes in Certifying schools, retail stores, restaurants and all public buildings and spaces against threats with an interactive mobile defense platform and the development and commercialization of automated systems for control and tracking people, valuable assets through an online application that enables real-time information and live monitoring. Skypath Security Inc. is located at 1350 Division Rd Suite 303 West Warwick, RI 02893 and can be reached at 401-351-7900 or info@skypath.com and found on the web at http://www.skypath.com
