LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skypod is pleased to announce their support of Veterans of the United States with a $1 Million credit donation - $100 credits to each of those who have served in the Armed Forces. This year, Skypod would like to help raise awareness of the importance recognizing Veterans, someone who, at one point in their life wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America," for an amount up to and including their life and give the gift of digital time capsules. These time capsules give Veterans the opportunity to capture special moments and memories and deliver those messages to loved ones. Veterans and their families may sign up at http://www.skypod.com/veterans to receive their free credits. No credit card information will be needed, and they may use their credits within one year.
"Everybody should have the chance to share meaningful messages with loved ones, but sometimes time or distance can get in the way. As a veteran myself, I know that importance of communicating with family and sharing my experiences. Skypod is a way to keep those special memories and stories for lifetimes, and ensure they are shared with the people who matter most," said Skypod Founder and CEO, Richard Jardine.
The concept of Skypod.com was inspired by the many routine flights its CEO, Richard Jardine, had taken over the years. Jardine looked out above the clouds and thought, "What if today was my last day? What would happen to my family, my friends? How would I be remembered? I have so many life lessons, stories, and memories to share with loved ones." From there, an idea struck him to create the Skypod.com cloud platform; a digital method of storing all the things that matter to him, where he can share and make them viewable to loved ones at specific times in the future. With Skypod, Richard also realized that his loved ones would never risk not "being together" on a birthday, holiday, or special occasion.
Skypod is a patent-pending, cloud storage technology that empowers its users to share important life-changing memories and special messages by creating digital time capsules. The encrypted digital time capsules are safe, secured messages, photos, or videos that are encrypted, delivered immediately and made viewable to loved ones at a later date and time, up to five years in the future. Users of Skypod.com discover that even if they can't be there physically - they can still show up for the people they love during life's most precious occasions. Innovative and one-of-a-kind, Skypod digital time capsules are simple to create and share for all occasions, especially useful during end-of-life planning.
