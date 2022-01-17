PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyPoint Cloud (SkyPoint), the privacy-first customer data and AI platform that enables consumer, financial services and healthcare brands to build deeper relationships with their customers and patients, today announced the rebrand of Cloud Solutions Group (CSG) Pro to SkyPoint CSG, after acquiring the company in 2021. The acquisition and rebrand align SkyPoint CSG with several trends in the industry:
Growth of Power Platform Adoption
86% of Fortune 500 companies are now using Microsoft Power Apps, and this growth is expected to continue in 2022. Businesses need to begin thinking about how to leverage these systems in order to benefit from this market growth. The SkyPoint CSG team has been developing Power Apps over the last two years and is now launching a Power Apps practice to meet the market demand for high-value, low-code application development.
"We are very excited to announce this rebrand and the new capabilities we are able to provide as SkyPoint CSG," said Ron Ellis Gaut, President and founder of SkyPoint CSG. "As some of the earliest adopters of Microsoft Power BI, this will allow us to further our integration into the Microsoft ecosystem with SkyPoint."
Data Warehouse Automation Driving More Value
Cleaning data is time-consuming. In fact, one survey found 45% of time spent on data analytics projects is dedicated to data preparation, instead of using that time to analyze and draw conclusions from the data. Using data warehouse automation solutions in 2022, companies are more efficiently able to draw insights from their data. With SkyPoint and SkyPoint CSG, companies can build complete customer 360 profiles to understand their customers on a deeper level without devoting so much time and so many resources to data prep.
"The transition of CSG Pro to SkyPoint CSG is an important next step in our acquisition to deliver even more value to our customers," said Tisson Mathew, CEO and founder of SkyPoint Cloud. "The expertise of the CSG team will provide SkyPoint customers with the ability to seamlessly sort through and understand their data, which means better and more informed business decisions."
Data Science Shortage
Data scientists are in high-demand and short-supply. While companies know how important data science can be, vacant data science roles are widespread. In 2022, companies need to be able to attract this highly desirable talent with competitive workplace advantages and a positive company culture. In the current competitive labor market, SkyPoint CSG is investing heavily in data science. SkyPoint CSG understands the importance of the data scientist role to its customers. The company is proud to have recently recruited and hired a team of data scientists for its data science practice.
SkyPoint CSG will maintain its position as a leader in data and app development, with the support of SkyPoint's AI-driven customer data platform. Learn more about the rebrand here and see SkyPoint and SkyPoint CSG in action by requesting an initial consultation here.
About SkyPoint Cloud
SkyPoint Cloud (https://skypointcloud.com/) is an industry-leading customer data platform (CDP), zero-trust data privacy vault, privacy compliance automation, analytics and AI solution for customer-centric brands in several industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality and financial services. SkyPoint's platform enables organizations to take control of their customer data, deliver unmatched customer experiences and build brand loyalty. Industry leaders and over 6 million end users currently use SkyPoint. SkyPoint Cloud was awarded The Development Stage award in the 2021 Oregon Entrepreneurs Network Annual Awards.
