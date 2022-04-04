New products allow businesses to put customer privacy first, while streamlining business outcomes and decisions
PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyPoint Cloud (SkyPoint), the privacy-first customer data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables consumer, financial services and healthcare brands to build deeper relationships with their customers, today announced new products that allow companies to build trust, while developing a better understanding of its customer base. Data Lakehouse, Dataflow, Activate, Automate and Empower work together to create an eco-system of open technologies in the SkyPoint platform that create improved business outcomes.
The latest products from SkyPoint solve the problem of siloed, unorganized data, allowing businesses to have a 360 view of customers.
- Data Lakehouse - Integrated data warehouse and data lake that uses Delta Lake technology and Common Data Model, allowing customers to easily manage and unify disparate data and improve business decisions.
- Dataflow - Dataflow pulls customer data from multiple sources into the SkyPoint platform. Since SkyPoint is built on Microsoft's Common Data Model (CDM), Dataflow consolidates data from any application to standardize data to the Lakehouse and draw common insights.
- Activate – Once customer profiles are brought into the system and de-fragmented with SkyPoint Resolve, Activate connects customer data to create customer segments, bringing the relevant information needed to understand a customer's desires to the top. This allows businesses to ensure their message reaches the right customers.
- Automate – Automate allows companies to export the information they need to any of the APIs they may be already using, like Klaviyo or Shopify. This provides businesses with the ability to work directly with their data in the format its analysts prefer.
- Empower – Customers want to be sure the companies that have their data also protect it. Empower simplifies consent management and privacy compliance by making preferences accessible, centralized, and actionable. Paired with SkyPoint Vault, companies can rely on a cost-effective, comprehensive solution that isolates and secures sensitive data.
SkyPoint's platform is built to scale with company growth. Businesses can trust a data foundation that will provide improved insights and conclusions for companies with tens of thousands to millions of customers. The platform is built to meet each company's unique needs.
"SkyPoint provides all of the products a business needs to improve outcomes," said Tisson Mathew, CEO and founder of SkyPoint. "Analysts and decision makers can focus on what they do best, without the cost and burden of building and managing an in-house team. With SkyPoint, leaders can concentrate on what will improve the customer experience, while providing the privacy and security customers need."
About SkyPoint Cloud
SkyPoint Cloud (https://skypointcloud.com/) is an industry-leading customer data platform (CDP), zero-trust data privacy vault, privacy compliance automation, analytics and AI solution for customer-centric brands in several industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality and financial services. SkyPoint's platform enables organizations to take control of their customer data, deliver unmatched customer experiences and build brand loyalty. Industry leaders and more than 6 million end users currently use SkyPoint. SkyPoint Cloud was awarded The Development Stage award in the 2021 Oregon Entrepreneurs Network Annual Awards.
