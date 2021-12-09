PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyPoint Cloud (SkyPoint), the privacy-first customer data and AI platform that enables consumer, financial services and healthcare brands to build deeper relationships with their customers, today announced the launch of SkyPoint Vault, a data privacy vault that allows users to isolate, encrypt, govern and leverage sensitive data including PII, PCI and healthcare records. The company's newest customer, Q5ID, Inc., is using SkyPoint's Vault technology to quickly locate missing persons using their newly released Guardian app.
SkyPoint Vault provides innovative data security solutions, including de-identification and homomorphic encryption, data breach prevention, tokenization, data masking and differential redaction. Together, these technologies promise sensitive customer data safety while allowing businesses to extract the data that can help inform important business decisions.
"Data privacy is a human right and customers want to trust the businesses they frequent to stay compliant and protect their data against bad actors," said Tisson Mathew, CEO and founder of SkyPoint. "SkyPoint Vault is a cost-effective, all-encompassing solution that isolates and secures sensitive data in a zero-trust vault that integrates with your applications with a simple API or SQL."
In addition to leading security features, SkyPoint Vault is compliant with the Common Data Model (CDM), and supports integration with Microsoft Power Platform, allowing anyone, not just software developers, to create and run applications, workflows and more using sensitive data. SkyPoint Vault makes data protection easy and allows applications to run efficiently without having to store any sensitive data, like protected health information (PHI) in its databases.
"It is important to allow businesses to gain insights from their customer data to improve overall customer experience and trust," said Joelle Poe, Chief Product Officer at SkyPoint, "SkyPoint Vault controls who is able to access specific data points, allowing brands insight into what their customers desire, while providing the privacy and security customers need."
SkyPoint customer, Q5ID, Inc., provides an app to help find missing children, seniors, and people with special needs when they are thought to be missing. The company is using SkyPoint Vault to protect sensitive customer data and comply with privacy laws while providing real-time, user-initiated alerts to bring communities together and find missing people.
"With SkyPoint Vault, we are able to ensure our users' personal information, and the information of their missing loved one is protected, and control when and which information we share if they go missing," said Steve Larson, CEO of Q5ID, Inc. "We are passionate about this app, and with SkyPoint's Vault integration, we were able to get our app running with one-third the time and cost and begin building our community sooner."
About SkyPoint Cloud
SkyPoint Cloud (https://skypointcloud.com/) is an industry-leading customer data platform (CDP), zero trust data privacy vault, privacy compliance automation, analytics, and AI solution for customer-centric brands in several industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality, and financial services. SkyPoint's platform enables organizations to take control of their customer data, deliver unmatched customer experiences and build brand loyalty. Industry leaders and over 6 million end users currently use SkyPoint. SkyPoint Cloud was awarded The Development Stage award in the 2021 Oregon Entrepreneurs Network Annual Awards.
