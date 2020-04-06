MIAMI, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With flights grounded and families together at home, leading travel company Skyscanner has created free, downloadable play packs to enable families to share travel experiences, discover other cultures and teach children about destinations around the world.
Each week, Skyscanner's network of travel experts from across the globe will create activity packs that encourage children to be curious about travel, while helping parents by providing activities and craft projects to entertain little ones.
The downloadable activity packs for kids aged 5-10 years include:
- Destination discovery quizzes
- Travel-inspired coloring exercises
- Continent-themed word searches
The first play pack is now available to download from https://www.skyscanner.com/tips-and-inspiration/things-to-do-for-kids-indoors. Brand new play packs will be launched weekly throughout April.
What's more, the play packs include 'at home adventures' for families to share via social media. Skyscanner families will be setting challenges for kids across the globe, including:
- Draw your best vacation
- Build a box: re-enacting journeys in cardboard box-built airplanes, boats and gondolas
- Design and name your own flag
"Travel provides a unique education for children," said Global Brand Director Jo McClintock. "Whether they are exploring just an hour from home or discovering a long-haul destination, the power of understanding and appreciating others' lives and cultures is critical to becoming a global citizen. Travel builds tolerance, empathy and awareness, which we are endeavoring to recreate for families who currently are unable to let their children truly interact with the world. At Skyscanner, we are dedicated to bringing travelers to the world, but right now we're focused on bringing the world to you."
Skyscanner is working hard to support travelers through the Covid-19 pandemic with dedicated advice and product support for those searching to get home or for future adventures when the world re-opens. Skyscanner's recent research revealed that 60 percent of Skyscanner travelers are optimistic that they will be able to travel internationally later this year, of which half are very optimistic.1 The most recent launches from Skyscanner are part of their #WeWill movement, which is designed to focus on the future, ensuring that hope and faith endure during this difficult time.
1 4,706 travellers surveyed from Australia, India, Singapore, UK and USA visiting Skyscanner website March 20-22, 2020.