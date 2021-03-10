NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close software partnered with IQPC, a global business to business event company to deliver their report "From Weeks to Days: Boarding the Mid-Market Financial Close Bullet Train." There is immense pressure on finance departments to close the books faster, provide forecasting insights, and at the same time, still take on strategic projects that solidify the finance function as a key business partner. The pandemic has forced them to explore new perspectives and habits around key business strategies and processes. Many companies are relying on automation and process engineering to predict the business value of a particular decision, increase compliance, save costs, and deliver faster turnaround of the financial close.
The standard of a best-in-class finance function is its ability to complete month-end close and produce accurate financials within days after month-end. With more responsibilities and fewer resources companies are already struggling to achieve this gold standard. Learn how process engineering and automation can improve the monthly close, while meeting the multi-faceted demands of the financial function at any organization. The report explores three process improvement paths to consider:
- Automating low-value tasks without breaking the budget
- Streamlining and automating internal controls to deliver greater acuity
- Adopting and analyzing "sub metrics" for process improvement and analytical insight
