NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close and account reconciliation software, announced that it has been named as one of the winners in the prestigious One Planet® Awards in the Woman Owned Business of the Year category. The coveted One Planet® Awards is world's premier awards program honoring best in business and professional excellence in every industry from around the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners were celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.
"It's an honor to be named a winner by One Planet® Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Shagun Malhotra. "SkyStem is proudly woman and minority-owned, championing and modeling diversity inclusion in all departments."
Every award is important to us and winning the One Planet®, 'Woman Owned Business of the Year' is no different. The SkyStem team works hard every day and this recognition is a reflection of our effort. We have a determined and fierce leader, who is strategic, smart and forward thinking. We're proud of our solution and the staff that supports it. Winning this award only gives us more reason to work harder.
For a complete list of the 2020 One Planet® Award winners announced today click here.
About the One Planet® Awards
One Planet® Awards recognizes companies for their business and professional excellence. The One Planet® Awards honors are currently conferred in category sections which include outstanding individuals, executives, teams, new products and services, PR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, and organizations from all over the world. Learn more about the One Planet® Awards at http://www.oneplanetawards.com and participate. SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide's IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com
About SkyStem
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company's flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing balance sheet flux and P&L variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. Our web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
Media Contact
Mabel Espinal, SkyStem, 6468333177, mespinal@skystem.com
SOURCE SkyStem