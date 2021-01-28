NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close and account reconciliation software, is pleased to announce the company's founder and CEO, Shagun Malhotra's interview in DataBird Business Journal's book "Founded by Woman." With over 100 female founders featured in the book you'll learn from successes and failures from the most ambitious female founders and CEOs around the world. The books consists of amazingly inspiring stories that will help you plan, launch, and scale your business for the future. The honor generates public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of woman across the globe.
"Customers have always been the guiding light to how we innovate and what we build," said Shagun Malhotra, CEO and Founder of SkyStem. "I am blessed to have a dedicated innovative and creative team who are never satisfied with the status quo."
It is no secret that one's habits and goals lay the foundation of his or her success story, and Shagun's journey to success is no exception. Shagun is one of the few people who have managed to turn their dreams into reality. She has successfully established a thriving business and is recognized as a leader in the fintech industry.
To see the complete feature, learn more about SkyStem and purchase the "Founded By Woman" book please click here.
About DataBird Business Journal
Honoring the brightest minds from around the world, DataBird's focus on women's empowerment is central to achieving their mission of creating a just and sustainable world. Business holds significant, untapped potential to contribute to women's advancement and stands to benefit tremendously by ensuring women are empowered. Databird was built to identify local industry experts around the world via their machine intelligence platform.
About SkyStem LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company's flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing balance sheet flux and P&L variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. Our web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
Media Contact
Mabel Espinal, SkyStem, 6468333177, mespinal@skystem.com
SOURCE SkyStem