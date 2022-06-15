The Organization is Proud to Announce that June 2022 Will Be One of Highest Giving Months on Record
OAKLAND, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkysTheLimit.org ("Sky's the Limit"), the digital community transforming the playing field for entrepreneurial success, is pleased to announce it plans to give away over $20,000 to entrepreneurs on its platform in the month of June 2022. Sky's the Limit has already given away $250,000 to date.
In May, among other grant opportunities, Sky's the Limit hosted its monthly Friends and Family Grant; each month, the organization awards a startup grant of up to $2,500 to an entrepreneur (up to £2,000 for UK grants). This month, the Friends and Family Grant will be augmented by a host of additional grant opportunities – including the Next Level Pitch Event, described below.
Last month, Sky's the Limit launched a new grant initiative, the Next Level Pitch Event; the winners were announced on June 9, 2022. Partnering with a major technology company and its corporate foundation, the Next Level Pitch Event is a cash grant to provide seed funding for early-stage businesses being set up by young entrepreneurs in the U.S. and U.K., with grand prizes and second prizes in cash. The contest also includes ongoing mentoring from the Sky's the Limit community and team members to help provide pitch coaching. Presentation pitches were limited to five minutes and included an introduction, elevator pitch, and how funding will further the entrepreneur's business goals.
On June 2, the team heard from five finalists in a 90-minute virtual pitch presentation session. At the end of the presentations, participants had a chance to vote for the entrepreneur who will receive a grant from Sky's the Limit to build their business.
The partnering organization collaborates with Sky's the Limit to help support thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs from communities traditionally underrepresented in entrepreneurship to launch successful businesses. Through Sky's the Limit's robust online mentoring platform, volunteers have the chance to participate through virtual skills-based volunteering: bringing their passion, skills, and knowledge to support entrepreneurs as they are working to achieve their business dreams.
About SkysTheLimit.org:
SkysTheLimit.org is a non-profit organization whose platform connects under-represented entrepreneurs with volunteer business professionals for free one-on-one mentoring. Sky's the Limit's mission is to build a global community where all entrepreneurs and their allies can build meaningful relationships and grow together. The team also provides education and training opportunities to all members as well as monthly funding opportunities.
