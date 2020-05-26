TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has announced the addition of Fanvil to their desk phone lineup in the online SkySwitch Store. To kick off their arrival in the SkySwitch Store, Fanvil is offering a special seat credit promotion available only to SkySwitch Resellers who purchase any of the nine Fanvil products.
A notable differentiator of Fanvil desk phones is their design that separates call management buttons from Busy Lamp Fields (BLFs). The inclusion of additional buttons makes this possible, and the phones are designed to match the layout of many legacy phones to mitigate required upgrades upon deployment. Additionally, high-end Fanvil models like the X5U and X6U are equipped with features like integrated Bluetooth and the ability to pair with smartphones.
Available exclusively from NTS Direct, a value-added distributor of voice and data solutions, to SkySwitch's 500 plus resellers, Fanvil devices ordered through the SkySwitch Store will come with free ground shipping and a two-year warranty that begins when the distributor ships. Additionally, for every order containing any three of the qualifying Fanvil devices from the SkySwitch Store, SkySwitch will reward resellers with 2,500 reward points credited to the following month's billing statement.
The incentive program has no cap on reward points earned and will run for three months starting on June 1, 2020. The reseller who sells the most Fanvil phones in this three month period will win a prize courtesy of SkySwitch, Fanvil and NTS Direct.
"Fanvil has impressed us with their modern and innovative product design with a highly efficient pricing model that offers excellent margins for SkySwitch resellers," said SkySwitch founder and President, Eric Hernaez. "Coupled with the incentive program, Fanvil offers our resellers another choice in desktop phones with a very compelling value proposition."
Fanvil's nine devices that are currently certified by SkySwitch and available in the store include Fanvil's X2P Call Center Phone, X3U Enterprise IP Phone, X4U Enterprise IP Phone, X5U High End IP Phone, X6U High End IP Phone, X7 Enterprise IP Phone, X7C Enterprise IP Phone, X210 Enterprise IP Phone and X210i Paging Console Phone. For more information on the Fanvil product line, visit http://ntsdirect.com/products/fanvil-products/.
"NTS Direct is excited to see Fanvil expand into the SkySwitch community. They continue to be a leader in innovation with their robust portfolio of SIP endpoints and enhanced customer support," said NTS Director of ITSP/Sales, Chris Turcotte. "We take pride in being the preferred Fanvil distributor within the Skyswitch community. With over 50 years of experience and technical knowledge, NTS Direct has an abundance of resources to provide Skyswitch customers with both pre-sale and post-sale support needs."
About SkySwitch
SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.
About NTS Direct
NTS a value added distributor of voice and data technology solutions, targeting the SMB and Enterprise markets. Reinventing the traditional distribution model, NTS Direct creates sales and profitability opportunities for manufacturers and resellers through a consultative sales approach, focusing on design, training, and support. Headquartered in Bolton, MA, NTS Direct utilizes multiple distribution points throughout the United States in order to best support their clients.
