TAMPA, Fla. and BOSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, and Grandstream have announced a "Try and Buy" promotion for all SkySwitch resellers. The program, which is available immediately, provides SkySwitch resellers with a Grandstream GRP2612w for a no-cost ninety-day evaluation period.
"With the Try and Buy program SkySwitch resellers can experience the improvements and features that Grandstream has added to our full line of desktop phones," said Rachel Saunders, Grandstream Networks Executive Director of Sales, NA & APAC. "As a new brand in the SkySwitch Store this year, we felt it was important to enable the resellers to be more familiar with the new and improved Grandstream. The Try and Buy program is a no-risk way for resellers to experience that."
For resellers purchasing ten or more Grandstream devices during the promotional period that ends on August 31st, the trial unit is theirs to keep. "The Try and Buy program allows our resellers to experience Grandstream without paying for a demonstration device," said Andy Abramson, SkySwitch's Chief Marketing Officer. "Sampling is the number one marketing tactic that leads to future purchases. By having resellers try out the new Grandstream phones, the potential for follow on sales dramatically increases."
Grandstream offers 30 different devices to SkySwitch resellers in the SkySwitch Store, including the carrier-grade GRP line. The latest line of devices is now available through SkySwitch's newest distribution partner, NTS Direct. "There's no better way to sell something to a customer than by having them try it out," said Chris Turcotte, NTS Direct's Director of ITSP Sales. "Just like taking a test drive for a new car, the try and buy program allows resellers to put the Grandstream phone through its paces."
About Grandstream Networks, Inc.
Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Our open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features, flexibility and price competitiveness.
Grandstream products are available through our established global distribution channels. We are a private corporation headquartered in Boston, MA USA with regional locations in Los Angeles, CA, Dallas, TX, China, Venezuela, Morocco, Malaysia, and Spain.
Additional information about Grandstream is available by visiting the Grandstream website.
About NTS Direct
NTS Direct is a value-added distributor of voice and data technology. NTS Direct believes in providing the best customer experience possible by simplifying the technology procurement process. We reinvent the traditional distribution model with a consultative sales approach focusing on design, training, and support to create sales and profitability opportunities for resellers and manufacturers. We're committed customer specialists in partner on-boarding and identifying/meeting the unique needs of value added resellers, managed service providers, integrators, and ITSP's. Visit www.ntsdirect.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About SkySwitch
SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.
