TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has announced a new rewards program designed to credit resellers for purchases of eligible products and services made through the SkySwitch Store.
In conjunction with the start of the program, SkySwitch has launched a "name the program" contest for SkySwitch resellers. Through May 31st, SkySwitch resellers can submit their suggested name for the program, with the first reseller providing the selected name being awarded 25,000 reward points. To enter, SkySwitch resellers can submit their suggestion via the Rewards Contest webpage.
SkySwitch resellers will immediately earn points that are applied as a credit to their account at the time of check out for all purchases made within the online store. Device manufacturers and distributors will be able to promote specific products that enable them to earn additional rewards points, increasing the credit applied for each eligible purchase made by the reseller.
"Resellers receive an additional benefit when they or their customers purchase eligible products and services in the SkySwitch Store," said Kelly Osborne, eCommerce Operations Manager. "Resellers purchasing through the store have always benefited from our one-step auto-provisioning of devices, and in-house expert support for all products sold through the store. Now with the rewards program, our device and fulfillment partners can launch promotions and incentive programs with ease, giving resellers better information, more choices and higher profitability."
The rewards redemption process is seamless to resellers, and no registration is required. All purchases of eligible items made within the SkySwitch Store qualify for instant rewards points, which are applied as a credit at the point of sale.
Additional information about the new program can be found on the rewards page of the SkySwitch website.
About SkySwitch
SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.
