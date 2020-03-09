TAMPA, Fla., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two Tampa Bay companies have announced a unique collaboration that will empower local telecom and IT service businesses with the tools needed to compete more effectively against the larger national brands.
SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has selected Marketopia to deliver turnkey marketing programs for its rapidly growing North American network of over 500 cloud voice and IT services resellers. Marketopia, a global leader in marketing, lead generation and sales enablement solutions for companies in the IT channel, was selected after a multi-agency review. The search, conducted over the past four months, included agencies focused on the IT Channel of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Interconnects.
"We found the right agency in our backyard right here in Tampa Bay," said SkySwitch's Chief Marketing Officer, Andy Abramson. "We looked across the nation for an agency team that understood what resellers really need to market and sell managed services, and throughout the search process, Marketopia presented the deepest understanding of what that really is."
Marketopia will supply SkySwitch with turnkey marketing programs that resellers will deploy to attract new customers through easy-to-implement activities. These programs include copy and design elements that support lead generation, customizable sales materials, digital and print advertising, media and public relations campaigns, event participation and more.
"Marketopia brings SkySwitch resellers the tools for growth along with strategic insight into the IT reseller market. In selecting Marketopia, we have chosen an agency team that can provide the tools that help our resellers grow their business," added Abramson. "Those growth efforts don't happen by magic. They come about through the delivery of well thought out, easy to use creative elements, campaigns and programs that empower resellers to successfully engage their top prospects and turn them into new customers for their businesses, and in turn, to SkySwitch."
The turnkey tool-kit program and creative materials, that will be available later this year, enable resellers the customization capability to add their brand and own message to all elements. For sales teams, the tool-kit provides the tools and tips needed to build deeper sales pipelines and achieve higher close ratios through inspiration, education and support from SkySwitch and Marketopia.
"The IT channel is experiencing rapid change, growth and consolidation. That means large and small MSPs and VARs need to be empowered to sell and market better, with greater efficiency," said Terry Hedden, CEO, and founder of Marketopia. "To grow their business, service providers like SkySwitch have to help their resellers' sales efforts by providing them the right set of tools that bolsters lead generation, sales enablement and direct marketing. That's what Marketopia is delivering to SkySwitch."
About SkySwitch
SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications. For more information visit www.skyswitch.com
About Marketopia
Marketopia is an IT service marketing agency uniquely positioned to serve the needs of software, hardware and cloud vendors, distributors, MSPs and VARs in the IT channel. Marketopia uses an enterprise-class technology platform, channel marketing experience, and deep industry relationships to create a revolutionary approach to outsourced marketing and sales empowerment for IT service companies seeking to grow leads, sales and profit.
For more information about Marketopia and its proven demand generation system for managed IT services, visit www.marketopia.com. To learn more now, call 844-482-4769. You can also follow Marketopia on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact:
Emily Vasquez
8132261815
235616@email4pr.com