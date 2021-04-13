CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to deciding whether to continue to store business information on-premises or migrating it to a cloud, the sheer thought can seem overwhelming and complex. The team at Skyview Technology can help a busy business integrate SharePoint DMS easily. Due to the countless operations taking place in an organization on daily basis, thousands of e-documents are generated. Utilizing SharePoint's document management system can benefit an enterprise with easy document search functionality, real-time collaboration, permission-based access to documents and an improved user experience for uploading documents.
Sharepoint DMS is part of the Microsoft 365 platform and with most subscriptions, there is no added expense. The majority of Microsoft 365 subscribers are not taking advantage of the Sharepoint application that is included.
With SharePoint DMS, customers will get only those features that will bring value to a business, and it can grow with a company due to its scalable architecture. Businesses can get a branded solution that will promote a company's goals and drive user engagement, and custom SharePoint DMS provides seamless integration with diverse software to ensure continuity of business processes.
"SkyView Technology delivers the right cloud-based solutions, such as SharePoint DMS, to meet each company's specific needs," says Michael Camodeca, President
More about SkyView Technology:
SkyView Technology has provided computer consulting and technology services in Chicago since 2002 and later expanded services to businesses in Charlotte and Charleston. They specialize in providing comprehensive technology solutions to help clients of every size take their business to the next level. SkyView Technology services include managed computer networking, cloud and server management solutions, data and disaster protection strategies, networking solutions and security. These IT professionals have received numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Best In Chicago Awards and have been recognized as a Top-Rated Chicago IT Company by Find Local Contractors. In addition to excellence in computer consulting, Skyview Technology prides itself on unmatched customer service. Attention, respect and clear communication are the cornerstones of their approach.
For more information on how SkyView Technology can help your business and provide you with cloud solutions, please call (877) 818-3247 or visit http://www.skyviewtechnology.com.
Media Contact
Michele Hawley, SkyView Technology, 877-818-3247, michele@skyviewtechnology.com
SOURCE SkyView Technology