The renowned VPN provider makes its VPN service free in Ukraine, Russia, and other conflict-related regions where people are seeking VPNs to access banned content and social media platforms securely and privately.
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyVPN, a top-rated VPN services provider, recently reported that it had seen a 500% increase in installs of its VPN product in Ukraine, Russia, and other regions impacted by the recent events in Ukraine.
The traffic from these areas also extremely surged after restrictions to several social media platforms came into effect this month. According to Vox, the Russian government said it would block Instagram, expanding its social media crackdown that had already cut off access to Facebook and restricted Twitter for the tens of millions of people in the country who use these apps daily.
Besides the restrictions of social media platforms, cyber warfare related to the Ukraine-Russia conflict is surging as digital volunteers from around the world enter the fight, according to CNBC.
To help retain necessary connections with loved ones for affected citizens, enhance their online privacy, and protect them from cyberattacks, SkyVPN is providing unrestricted VPN services at no cost, in an effort to help relieve citizens suffering from internet crackdowns and censorship.
"Regarding the situation in Ukraine, our thoughts are with all the affected people, and we want to help in our way," a spokesperson at SkyVPN stated. "We are dedicated to helping the world maintain the free flow of information and protect online privacy for individuals."
Switch on SkyVPN to stay informed and prevent cyber security threats
Virtual private networks have become increasingly popular and needed in a time when people use their computers and phones for nearly everything. VPNs protect users' personal information and IP addresses from data breaches and hacking, which have become commonplace today. As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine spirals, the cyber world becomes an even more insidious place.
VPNs provide encrypted network connections that protect users' browser history, IP address, location, and other online privacy from cyber-attacks. In uncertain times, VPNs have become one of the most effective and easy-to-implement tools people can use to bolster cybersecurity.
SkyVPN provides robust features that help bypass the digital borders and retain connections while staying protected, assisting citizens to regain free internet access and online privacy.
Currently serving over forty million users across the globe, SkyVPN effectively secures online connections over unprotected WiFi or hotspot networks. Regardless of user location, SkyVPN's service provides unlimited access to sites, apps, and content while protecting data, intercepting cookies, and allowing the users to browse anonymously.
SkyVPN uses bank-grade encryption and has 3000+ servers in 30+ locations accessible for users. Users can access any of these VPN server locations. With strong encryption, anonymity, and privacy, SkyVPN also targets to help minimize the loss resulting from the conflict, especially for normal internet users.
How to utilize SkyVPN
To access this latest free offering, download SkyVPN for free on the full version of all devices, including desktop PCs, tablets, and phones compatible with operating systems of Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.
If you are a journalist in need of more help in VPN services, please reach out to mailto:media@skyvpn.net [media@skyvpn.net __title__ null]. in need of more help in VPN services, please reach out to mail to: media@skyvpn.net.
Please share this information with your friends or family who are in Ukraine or Russia.
To learn more about SkyVPN and its features, download SkyVPN and visit SkyVPN's website at https://www.skyvpn.net/ .
