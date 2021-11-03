NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skywire Networks, one of the fastest growing internet builders in New York City, announced today that is has been selected by the City to help bring affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service to NYC. In January 2020, NYC released its Internet Master Plan with an aim to accelerate broadband development in those parts of the city which have poor fiber density and few quality broadband options for businesses and residents in these communities.
Alan Levy, Skywire's CEO is quoted in the release…
"Skywire Networks is thrilled to be selected by the City to bring high quality, universal broadband to those parts of the City which have traditionally had poor and limited broadband options" said Alan Levy, CEO of Skywire Networks. Levy goes on to say, "We are excited to be working again with the City on broadband expansion. Our past work with the EDC shows how impactful investments in broadband infrastructure in these neighborhoods can be. Residents and businesses are desperate and are being left behind. We are happy to play a part in bringing quality broadband to these digital deserts."
Since its inception, Skywire Networks has focused on building its high-speed data network in those areas of NYC known as "digital deserts". Today, Skywire owns and operates one of the largest broadband networks in NYC, having lit more than 1,500 commercial buildings and residential MDU's in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx. In addition, Skywire Networks' "near-net footprint" is more than 100,000 commercial buildings and residential MDU's throughout the City, potentially connecting millions of New Yorkers struggling with poor internet connectivity.
Xchange Telecom, a NYC based CLEC and licensed EBB provider, and an affiliate of Skywire, will offer low-cost or free internet to thousands of NYCHA residents under the federal EBB program. Alfred West, CEO of Xchange says, "We are excited about working with NYC to bring low cost or free internet to thousands of NYC residential customers located in and around NYCHA communities in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx."
About Skywire Networks
Skywire Networks is one of the most active and fastest growing Internet providers in New York City with more than 1,500 lit buildings, and a near-net footprint of 100,000+ commercial buildings and residential MDUs. We provide SLA, fiber-class throughput, and connectivity to thousands of buildings in NYC. We sell our services directly to end-users, through agents, channel partners and to wholesale partners. We sell Ethernet Private Lines, Internet Services and hosted voice services to both enterprise businesses and SMB's at speeds ranging from 10mb to 10gb. Skywire Networks addresses the problem of poor fiber density in NYC in a multitude of ways by leveraging various edge technologies including Fiber and Fixed Wireless Access. Learn more at http://www.skywirenetworks.com.
About Xchange Telecom
Xchange Telecom is a licensed a CLEC providing voice and data services serving residential and small business customers in the greater NY area. The company is also a federally licensed EBB and a licensed Federal, NY and NJ Lifeline ETC. The company services more than 20,000 residential and small business customers. Learn more at http://www.xchangetele.com.
