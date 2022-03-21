WEST HAVEN, Conn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slate Pages is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Jacob as company CEO. Jeremy, one of Slate Pages' Founders, offers a unique skill set. His years of software/app development, along with management skills, will help guide and lead Slate Pages into its next phase of growth.
About Jeremy Jacob
Jeremy earned two B.S. degrees from Florida Atlantic University in Computer Science and Computer Engineering, and taught Mobile Development at his alma mater. While building consumer apps of his own, Jeremy spent several years training corporate software teams on mobile app development. He has architected and designed applications in social media, healthcare, and most recently the Slate Pages platform, which he co-founded. With more than 20 years of bringing software solutions to market, Jeremy's experience building scalable cloud-based applications, focus on user experience, and team leadership, provide a unique qualification for leading a software company. "I am excited and honored to lead Slate Pages. The team has done a fantastic job at building a quality product that customers love, and I look forward to guiding our efforts in bringing that joy and value to greater markets."
About Slate Pages
Slates are the connection between assets and information – the "missing link." Globally unique QR codes (called "Slates") are affixed to physical assets with stickers or laser-etched aluminum tags. Interacting via the Slate Pages app, dashboard, or mobile browser, users can efficiently and accurately track data, maintenance and inspections. Slates are highly customizable, providing immediate access to relevant information.
