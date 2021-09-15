CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sleek Technologies, a technology data company, and leader in AI-driven freight procurement software, today announced the hiring of George Belle as Head of Solutions Engineering. With over two decades of experience in computer engineering, product marketing and sales, Belle will serve as a key figure to advance the development of Sleek Technologies's solution suite for shippers and carriers.
"George is one of the brightest talents in the logistics technology space today," said Mike Nervick, CEO and Co-Founder of Sleek Technologies. "His background in product development and engineering will be a key asset in helping Sleek Technologies build on its already impressive growth trajectory and will help the company continue to break new ground in delivering disruptive SaaS solutions that advance the critical freight procurement process."
Prior to joining Sleek Technologies, Belle served in multiple strategy roles at Navis, where he successfully directed the company's Mixed Cargo and Intermodal Rail Terminal Operating System product lines. "I'm thrilled to join the Sleek Technologies team," says Belle. "Sleek is building exciting technology to provide data-driven insight into freight procurement, and I'm excited to use my experience in software and logistics to help expand these capabilities even further."
Belle's hiring signals another important step in the expansion of the Sleek Technologies executive team and represents the third senior executive hire in the last 18 months -- alongside other tech-related veterans Mike Edwards (Sales) and Jaimie Kowalski (Marketing).
"At Sleek Technologies, we are always looking for ways to bring better results and experiences to our SaaS customers," said Nervick. "And through the additions of George, Mike and Jaimie, we strongly believe that we have the talent and expertise in place to help us continue towards our goal of being the most innovative technology and data player in freight procurement today."
About Sleek Technologies
Sleek Technologies has optimized the critical freight procurement process for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors resulting in reduced cost, stronger performance, and more data. With Sleek Technologies, machine learning dynamically sources compliant, asset-based capacity to improve key customer metrics such as tender acceptance, OTD, and OTIF to lower cost of goods sold. Configuration tools adjust pricing and automate the bidding process. The real-time dashboard provides 100% data transparency so customers can make data-driven freight procurement decisions. To join other shippers who have optimized freight procurement, visit http://www.sleek-technologies.com.
