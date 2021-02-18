PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slicie, an IAAS web hosting provider, offers cloud servers with four unique features that are perfect for demanding websites and critical applications. Slicie is sending limited invitations to new users.
Vertical scaling on Slicie ensures web servers run smoothly during big promotions. Resources allocate automatically to virtual machines, based on usage changes, without upgrades, downgrades, or reboots. Servers scale vertically to 256 GiB of RAM, 256 TiB of NVME, and 50 Intel vCPUs.
Instant backups can be scheduled easily with Slicie. Users can schedule backups as frequently as every 30 minutes, and keep backups for as long as preferred. Backups are taken instantly, and they restore just as quickly. Slicie offers unique ways to recover backups. Users can access backups in their browser, attach a backup to their running server to transfer files and directories, boot a new virtual machine from their backup on a private network, and reboot their running server with a backup. Slicie provides step-by-step video tutorials that demonstrate how to create and recover instant backups.
With Utility Billing, each computing resource, like CPU, RAM, and Storage, is billed separately. Compared to traditional web hosting plans, Slicie's unique billing saves money by efficiently utilizing resources as they change throughout the day. As studies have demonstrated, virtual server resources like CPU time are drastically underutilized, and this inefficiency is costly. Within Slicie's user portal, usage is transparently displayed in real-time, allowing customers to easily understand their costs.
All cloud servers on Slicie are placed behind an edge network with anycast locations around the United States. Once network traffic enters the closest datacenter, it is automatically forwarded through the internet's best available route. Slicie's network provides users with 100gbps+ of DDOS mitigation, lower latency, and near-perfect packet loss.
All Linux distributions are compatible with Slicie, and all major web applications benefit from its unique features. WordPress, Magento, PrestaShop, cPanel, and every PHP web application work perfectly.
Media Contact
Drew Hastings, Slicie LLC, +1 (833) 475-4243, drew@slicie.com
SOURCE Slicie LLC