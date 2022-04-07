Slim.AI SaaS Developer Platform takes the pain out of developers' lives when it comes to shipping secure cloud-native applications.
BOSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim.AI, the Boston-based startup focused on optimizing and securing cloud-native applications, has been recognized as the Most Innovative Container Solution of 2022 by the Tech Ascension Awards for the Slim.AI SaaS Developer Platform.
The Slim.AI SaaS Developer Platform takes the pain out of developers' workstreams when it comes to shipping secure, cloud-native applications at a fast pace. Large, unoptimized containers can be rife with vulnerabilities and malware, yet to date optimizing containers is a highly specialized and labor-intensive job. The Slim.AI SaaS Developer Platform automates container optimization, and makes it much easier for developers to produce safe software. Plus, when containers with only the necessary elements needed for the app to run are shipped to production, they are not only safer, but also faster to scan and easier to track through the development lifecycle. That efficiency also makes the developer's life easier. The Slim.AI mission is to make developers' lives easier and allow them to ship secure, cloud-native apps safely and with less headache.
*About the Tech Ascension Awards*
The Tech Ascension Awards recognize the very best innovations in b2b technology. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research, hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that receive recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards have proved that their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.
"Being awarded the Most Innovative Container Solution of 2022 is incredibly affirming for us at Slim.AI, especially because we are a developer-first company," Pieter van Nordennen, senior director of growth at Slim.AI. "While others look to add new tasks to a developer's already long to-do list, Slim.AI seeks to automate them away. We focus on container optimization upstream in the DevOps lifecycle, giving developers the tools they need to author, manage and ship production-ready containers efficiently and effectively, reducing the overhead of break-fix cycles when code is already in production. This approach decreases the friction between developer teams and security/compliance teams — a win-win."
"Leveraging powerful cloud solutions has become paramount for business success in the digital age," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "Slim.AI has demonstrated a unique solution that truly moves their customers forward in the cloud era. We're honored to recognize technology leaders like Slim.AI that can bring tremendous innovation to their industry."
*The Slim.AI Contribution to Software Supply Chain Security*
Slim.AI addresses the software supply chain security (SSCS) market need by helping enterprises incorporate security into the software development process, rather than having to readdress the workflow later on when the code is already in production. SSCS is the biggest topic in cloud-native today, with Gartner reporting that by 2025, 45% of organizations worldwide will have experienced attacks on their software supply chains. That's a three-fold increase from 2021. (Source: "Gartner Identifies Top Security and Risk Management Trends for 2022")
Slim.AI also directly addresses the needs of its end users: application developers.The Slim.AI SaaS Developer Platform equips them with tools to visualize their containers and automatically optimize them for production, reducing their attack surface and increasing developer velocity.
The core functionality of Slim.AI is "slimming" a containerized application—the process of identifying what is in containers and minimizing the packages and libraries to only those required to run in production. Slimming not only removes the pieces not in use but also removes unknown vulnerabilities, reducing software supply chain security risk. The ultimate goal of container slimming is to create the minimum viable footprint (attack surface) to get the job done: less risk, better software. With Slim.AI, developers spend less time manually tuning containers and more time coding the features their users love.
About Slim.AI
Slim.AI helps developers create, build, deploy and run their cloud-native applications more efficiently and securely. The unique approach used by Slim.AI moves the focus on container optimization upstream in the DevOps lifecycle, giving developers the tools they need to author, manage and ship production-ready containers efficiently and effectively. More information at https://slim.ai and @SlimDevOps.
