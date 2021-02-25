SOUTH RIDING, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life science, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Mark Capone as a Non-Executive Board Member at Abcam, a global life science company that provides precise tools and solutions to advance scientific research.
Capone has a distinguished career in the life sciences and currently serves as CEO of Precision Medicine Advisors, a company he founded in 2020. Until October 2020, he served as President and CEO of Myriad Genetics where, over the course of his 17-year tenure, he transformed the company from an early-stage pioneer in molecular diagnostics into the largest, global precision medicine company with $790 million in revenue. Prior to that, he served in several sales and management roles at Eli Lilly over the course of 11 years.
"Mark Capone is a tremendously accomplished and respected leader in molecular diagnostics, biotechnology, and product development," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach. "His deep knowledge, experience, and understanding of the science and the marketplace will be a great asset to the Abcam leadership team."
"Mark has significant life science industry experience working in companies of different scales and product lines. He is an accomplished healthcare CEO with extensive US public and private board experience across a large range of companies," said Mark Thomas, Abcam spokesperson. "We are thrilled he will be joining our team as we continue to build capabilities, invest in innovation, and implement our multi-year growth strategy."
Capone will also serve on the company's Remuneration Committee, opining on matters pertaining to executive compensation.
Capone earned his BS in Chemical Engineering at Penn State University; an MS in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management; and an MS in Chemical Engineering from MIT.
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With coast-to-coast presence in the most active healthcare industry hubs of Boston, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Research Triangle Park NC, and Washington DC, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
