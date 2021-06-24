SOUTH RIDING, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Nipun Soni, CFA, CPA, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at BillionToOne, Inc., the precision diagnostics company.
Soni is a seasoned and respected finance executive with more than 20 years of broad financial experience spanning across high-growth public companies in the technology and healthcare sectors. Most recently, while serving as the Senior Vice President of Finance at Guardant Health, Soni raised more than $1 billion in equity and debt capital and helped scale the organization. Previously, Soni served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at Quotient Technology Inc.; Assistant Corporate Controller at KLA-Tencor; and Senior Director of Finance at Oracle.
"Nipun is a highly skilled leader and strategic thinker with a successful track record in long-range planning and budgeting, capital raises, and business modeling," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach. "He will be a tremendous addition to BillionToOne's executive team!"
"We are thrilled to welcome Nipun as our Chief Financial Officer," said Oguzhan Atay, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "Nipun is an extraordinary leader who has tremendous experience in high-growth companies. I look forward to working with Nipun to further grow our product offerings and commercial presence and to further advance our mission of making molecular diagnostics more accurate, accessible, and affordable for all."
"I am very excited to join BillionToOne and be part of this mission-driven organization," said Soni. "The Company's technology offers unique capabilities in improving the accuracy of precision diagnostics to a single DNA molecule count level. I look forward to working with an amazing team of talented individuals at BillionToOne, as we continue to scale our business by offering tests and services that empower clinicians and patients to make confident medical decisions."
Soni was designated as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) by the California Board of Accountancy and was granted his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation by the CFA Institute.
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
ABOUT BILLIONTOONE
BillionToOne, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a precision diagnostics company with a mission to make molecular diagnostics more accurate, efficient, and accessible for all. The company's patent-pending QCT molecular counter platform is the only technology platform that can accurately count DNA molecules to the single-count level. BillionToOne's flagship product, UNITY, is the first and only noninvasive prenatal screening that tests fetal cell-free DNA for cystic fibrosis (CF), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and hemoglobinopathies through maternal blood. BillionToOne was co-founded by Oguzhan Atay, Ph.D. and David Tsao, Ph.D. For more information, visit http://www.billiontoone.com.
