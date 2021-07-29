SOUTH RIDING, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Scott Gleason as Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at OraSure Technologies, a leader in point of care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services.
Gleason possesses a range of corporate leadership experience in business development and strategic communications across industries. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy for Myriad Genetics, a leading specialty diagnostic laboratory focused on genetic testing and precision medicine. Prior to his tenure with Myriad, Gleason was a senior publishing analyst at Stephens, Inc. covering the life science tools and diagnostics industry. Before joining Stephens, Gleason was a United States Air Force aircraft maintenance officer and served in two wartime deployments.
"It was a great pleasure working with the OraSure team over the past several months as they sought and secured a talented and experienced candidate to fill this important position," said Slone Partners CEO Leslie Loveless. "Scott's investor relations background will be a tremendous addition to the OraSure executive suite."
"Scott comes to OraSure with over 20 years of executive leadership experience focused in investment banking, investor relations, corporate communications, and corporate strategy and business development. His extensive experience gives him unique insights that will make him a strong addition to OraSure's executive team as the Company advances its work to help solve the world's greatest health challenges," said Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., President and CEO of OraSure Technologies.
Gleason received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.
