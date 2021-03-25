SOUTH RIDING, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life science, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has been recognized among the top 50 healthcare and life science executive search firms by Hunt Scanlon.
A respected industry leader in human capital sector news and research, Hunt Scanlon annually recognizes the "most influential, best-in-class recruiters" across a range of sectors. This year's Top 50 list in the healthcare and life science sectors lauds Slone Partners for its esteemed recruitment expertise and customer service.
"The firm has a [20-year] track record of working with cutting edge, demanding organizations to quickly attract and hire the best industry talent. Slone Partners' clients are typically fast growing organizations with aggressive goals. They demand that the firm's consultants produce exceptional results quickly and in a quality manner," the organization states.
"We are honored to be recognized among the top 50 companies in healthcare and life science executive search. It reflects the deep passion, dedication, and commitment to quality that our employees bring to their work each and every day," said Slone Partners' CEO Leslie Loveless. "I am most proud of the way our cherished colleagues, customers, and clients value our range of recruitment services and long-standing deep-seeded relationships."
Founded in 2000 with the goal of innovating healthcare search, Slone Partners has amassed and leveraged a proprietary database of life sciences professionals, resulting in thousands of executive placements at industry-leading companies. In recent months, the company has placed a new COO at Quanterix, the new Chief Business Officer at InterVenn Biosciences, and the new Chief Medical Officer at Allena Pharmaceuticals. Slone Partners also recently launched a new line of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) services for its client partners, illustrating its sincere commitment to building a more diverse and resilient workforce in the life sciences industry.
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With coast-to-coast presence in the most active healthcare industry hubs of Boston, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Research Triangle Park NC, and Washington DC, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
Media Contact
Doug, Gavel, (617) 429-4417, doug.gavel@gmail.com
SOURCE Gavel