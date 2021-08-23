WASHINGTON DEPOT, Conn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slooh, the only organization offering live online telescope feeds of amazing astronomical events to students, is launching The Slooh Space Exploration Grant for the 2021-2022 school year. The grant is being provided with the goal of helping one million students nationwide experience the wonder of space from their classroom and home computers.
The rolling grant will provide one teacher per every accredited school in the United States with access to the Slooh interface, robust professional development, and 40 student seats which will enable students to use robotic telescopes to view space phenomena, capture observational data, and engage in gamified learning.
"Space exploration is a powerful – and truly magnificent – way for students to build their scientific knowledge and practices, while tying celestial phenomena to STEAM concepts," said Michael Paolucci, founder of Slooh. "Our new grant provides an equitable opportunity for students across the country to reap the benefits of space exploration as they become well-informed citizens and 21st century thinkers."
To apply for The Slooh Space Exploration Grant, teachers must complete a short application, including a brief response about how Slooh will support space exploration for students at their school. One teacher from every accredited school public school in the United States will be eligible to receive the grant, which provides access to the Slooh interface and resources valued at $750.
Applications for the first round of judging are due by October 18, 2021. Additional application rounds will be available throughout the school year.
With Slooh, students can view phenomena such as lunar changes, solar flares, asteroids, living and dying stars, and a variety of nebulae in real-time using Slooh's patented Mission Interface and user-controlled network of robotic telescopes in the Canary Islands and Chile. And, educators are supported by Slooh's astronomy team and receive robust professional development and product training to ensure that all students have access to celestial phenomena.
To learn more about Slooh and to apply for The Slooh Exploration Grant, visit https://www.slooh.org/.
About Slooh
Funded in part by a National Science Foundation grant, Slooh brings the wonders of space exploration to upper elementary through post-secondary students around the world. For almost 20 years, the company has provided the ability to view space phenomena, capture observational data, and engage in gamified learning through its patented Mission Interface and user-controlled network of robotic telescopes in the Canary Islands and Chile. The company additionally provides robust professional development and access to astronomers to help educators drive student learning. To learn more about Slooh, visit https://education.slooh.com.
