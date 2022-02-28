CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technology executives surveyed by the research consulting professionals at Slyde Associates LLC are confident that technology and society will have an exciting and cohesive future. That being said, technology is compelling humanity to slide into a totally new reality. As humanity continues to adjust to rapid digital and virtual acceleration, emerging technology must be carefully adapted to best serve human needs.
What themes can we count on in the future?
Smarter Working/Living – AI and augmented reality will continue to lead smart technology advancements. By improving AI applied in the workplace, employee value and productivity will be enhanced. Augmented reality (AR) will also allow remote workers to collaborate like never before. Envision perfecting your product design or even your sales pitch in an immersive environment. Both AI and AR advancements will improve everyday human life, delivering substantial wide-spread benefits.
Integrated/Comprehensive Experience – The future involves the integration of employee, customer and user experience. Technology will facilitate more integrated experiences and thus promote employee and customer confidence, loyalty and advocacy. There is no doubt that integrated experiences will encourage greater engagement, but that is just the beginning. The total number of employee, customer and user experiential touchpoints is increasing exponentially with the evolution of IoT (internet of things). Furthermore, emerging technologies will require companies to think differently about their marketing, branding and communications if they want to stay afloat. Companies that miss the mark will sink.
Lagging Educational Systems – Why are college graduates generally unprepared when it comes to using and applying technology in the workplace? Wouldn't it be advantageous for employers to hire employees and not have to invest the time and money in additional training, management leadership programs or expensive internships? Simply put, educational systems have not adapted to the demands of the current work environment. They have failed to prepare workers for a modernized world where job demand is often centered around key sectors:
- According to McKinsey Global Institute, highly skilled STEM and Healthcare professions will be the fastest growing from 2018-30 with percentage changes in labor demand of 24% and 32-36% respectively.
Edge Computing – Dominant hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are likely to experience persistent growth in both cloud and edge computing. Cloud vendors – including newer innovators like Cloudflare - are servicing enterprises with hybrid and multicloud configurations that provide improved reliability and security factors. When enterprises are able to manage workloads at the edge, they are able to boost performance by cutting down on latency. They can also optimize their operations with real time data collected on custom edge devices.
EXAMPLE – Netflix puts PoP (point of presence) devices in edge locations - close to users – as to understand regional/real-time preferences and seamlessly push targeted content without overloading Netflix's primary data center.
Sustainable Energy Supplies – The United States and its global partners are increasingly invested in sustainable, clean energy. Slyde's executive participants believe that global energy supplies will be improved as energy storage systems become more sophisticated. Dependencies on traditional energy will reduce over time, and technologies that rely on energy storage will become more autonomous. At this rate, citizens of the world may be riding around in autonomous, battery-powered EV's in no time.
Social Platform Significance – Social platforms will continue to be a leading avenue by which we interact with others, consume news, and engage with media. The ability to reach and engage with groups will continue to mature with reform and the introduction of immersive technologies, 3-D imaging, and holograms. Additionally, metaverse technologies will enable social platforms to deliver vivid human interaction and bring social experiences to life.
Technology has solidified itself at the cornerstone of the international economy. Today, all the necessary factors are in place to facilitate an eruption of innovation and growth unlike anything that has ever been seen before. The consultants at Slyde Associates look forward to helping clients across industries to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead as well as adapt to an ever-evolving technology landscape.
Methods:
This report shares information emerging from a series of questions posed by the research consulting professionals at Slyde Associates LLC. Participants were asked to respond qualitatively about the current technology environment. Experts with a proven interest in the digital space as well as exposure to particular technology macro topics were asked to participate. Among participants were business leaders and academics that are currently working within leading U.S. corporations and technology enterprises.
Results reflect summarized opinions and comments fielded this nonscientific, nonrandom, opt-in sample.
