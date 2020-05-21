NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Expo (SBE) and affiliate educator Small Business University Online (SBU) recently revealed that AT&T Business is the Presenting Sponsor for both the Small Business University Online and the first-ever National Virtual Small Business Expo. SBU is a multi-functional education platform that offers members a variety of small business materials and links to weekly live webinars, discussions and interviews with global industry small business experts. The Virtual Small Business Expo is an exciting new innovative virtual conference that will be hosted nationally on June 10-11, 10am to 7pm EST both days. The Virtual SBE is a one-of-a-kind cutting-edge event that offers networking and educational opportunities, webinars, talks, vendors keynote speakers and other activities useful to small businesses, entrepreneurs & start-ups. To register for free for this first-ever Virtual SBE, you may register HERE. For those planning an SBE exhibit, you may go HERE.
"We're excited and honored to have AT&T Business as our National Presenting Sponsor of the first-ever National Virtual Small Business Expo and SBU Online," said SBE Producer and Founder, Zachary Lezberg. "SBE has been in production for 13 years, so we've definitely developed a knack for getting small businesses connected, and offering them the materials they need to thrive. But this year has presented unique challenges, especially with the ongoing global pandemic. That is why we ramped up efforts to deliver our planned virtual SBE in style, and in a way that will allow everyone to explore the presenters, materials, and vendors offered from the comfort and safety of their home offices. Thanks to AT&T Business, who has been a huge Small Business Supporter, for helping to make this event possible."
Virtual Small Business Expo: Multiple Features, One Show
The National Virtual SBE will host over 40 different content-rich live workshops, presenting topics like business planning, social media marketing PR, general marketing strategies, how to help a business survive through COVID-19, legal tips, email and other digital marketing strategies, and a full spectrum of related topics. The Virtual Exhibitor Hall will offer unique products and services geared toward small businesses, with virtual networking enabled for all SBE guests.
SBE will even offer a Virtual Happy Hour, complete with a live D.J., at the end of each day. SBE has been an INC 5000 company four years in a row and produced well over 100 events. Some benefits of attending The National Virtual SBE include:
- Multiple live-streamed shows sponsored and hosted in major U.S. cities.
- A complete return-on-investment for attendees, as SBE is a free event.
- Full-length seminars and lectures presented by over 40 industry experts.
- Business-Critical Workshops that drive immediate action and business growth.
- Networking Sessions that allow business owners and entrepreneurs a chance to meet, exchange ideas, and create important connections.
- Connect with industry-leading vendors in the Virtual Exhibitor Hall to get the best deals and discounts for products and services created to help run a successful business.
- Hosted in an exciting, high-energy, collaborative environment that fosters learning, growth and innovation.
About Small Business Expo (SBE)
Small Business Expo is America's biggest business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event for Small Business Owners, Entrepreneurs & Start-ups. SBE helps small business owners and other entrepreneurs take their businesses and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting business theories and innovations. Traditionally held annually in major cities across the Country and streamed nationally, 2020 marks a new evolution for SBE, which will now begin to hold multiple virtual events for its members throughout the year locally & regionally. Learn more at: www.TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.
