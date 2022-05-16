Point of sale solution, MYR, has partnered with Payroc to give quick-service restaurants and other small merchants the chance to easily reduce or potentially eliminate their processing costs.
TINLEY PARK, Ill., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help small businesses such as cafes and quick-service restaurants cut back on processing costs, global payments leader, Payroc, introduced their dual pricing program, ConsumerChoice. ConsumerChoice is Payroc's innovative approach to compliant cash discounting. Together with MYR POS, merchants can provide two pricing options at checkout—letting customers choose if they want to pay cash, or pay with a card. With dual pricing, the card price includes the cost of card acceptance.
"This integration expands Payroc's portfolio of ConsumerChoice enabled products, maximizing savings across the board," says Ashley Bannon, VP of Agent Sales. "MYR POS is a leader in the Canadian quick-service restaurant market for single, multi-location, and franchise restaurants. Our partnership now positions this revolutionary solution for businesses across North America."
The ConsumerChoice program is seamlessly integrated with the point-of-sale, and vendors can offer customers both price options—cash or card—in one simple step.
"Our goal is to help merchants significantly lower their processing costs. This integration gives a clear choice to select a cash price or a card price at the checkout, ensuring transparency to the customer and boosting the business' savings and revenue," explains CEO, David Nadezhdin of MYR. "This payment solution is swooping across the small-to-medium sized business market, setting a new standard for payment processing."
The ConsumerChoice solution with MYR POS is compatible with popular payment terminals such as PAX and Dejavoo.
About MYR POS
Founded in 2016, MYR (formerly known as Koomi) is a 100% cloud-based POS system made specifically for quick-service and takeaway restaurants. MYR is the first POS solution to allow restaurants to fully bridge mobile, online, and regular ordering. MYR's iOS platform streamlines the entire process of order entry, creating one of the fastest, most robust systems for any restaurant with a line-up. Today, MYR serves more than one thousand customers across North America.To learn more, visit https://www.myr.io.
About Payroc
Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse processing more than $46 billion in annual payments volume in over 40 countries, for more than 125,000 merchants. Payroc WorldAccess, through its subsidiaries, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale by delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.
