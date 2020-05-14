COLUMBIA, Md., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech) urges local Howard County organizations to donate and provide relief to the most vulnerable residents of the Howard County community.
Director of the HoCo Food Bank, Paul McElderry, states that a significant increase of locals in need of nutritional supplement surged from "typical 4000 to 13000" residents in the past seven weeks due to adverse effects of the pandemic, like childcare and job loss. Over 300 children enrolled in the Head Start program, an arm of CAC HoCo, have been without meals since March because of facility closings.
"While we're fortunate (to be working), it's important to support those who aren't as fortunate right now, that we take the funding that is given to us, and give it back to the community," states Ed Sealing, CEO of Sealing Technologies, Inc.
SealingTech has also donated dozens of Mask Extenders that they 3D printed at their R&D facility. They've donated them to the HoCo Food Bank employees and volunteers and plans to produce more for the Howard County Fire Department and emergency medical service workers.
The Columbia, MD-based Cybersecurity Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) is proud to share voluntary contributions from their company ambassadors, valued employees, with the public as part of company maturity and growth. While practicing their company mantras: Collaboration, Innovation, and Excellence, they can provide support to the local community in the time of need.
Ways to get directly involved with the Community Action Council of Howard County: https://www.cac-hc.org/get-involved/
Donate directly to the HoCo Food Bank here.