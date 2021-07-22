SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ship Smart Inc., a U.S.-based small mover specializing in furniture shipping, art and high-end goods, has announced the winners of their Fall 2021 scholarship program. Aimed at benefiting students attending colleges, universities, and schools, the program, named 'The Ship Smart Scholarship,' is now underway for Spring 2022 and is free to apply.
The Ship Smart Scholarship has four awards. The first award is for $1000, the second is for $500, while the third and fourth awards are worth $300 each.
"It is never easy selecting winners for these scholarships." said Nick from Ship Smart, "Overall, the essays submitted were very well written. It was a real pleasure to read these articles."
Congratulations to the Fall 2021 Winners.
- #1 — $1000 — A Letter To Myself By Mia Davis
- #2 — $500 — One More Box By Kiyana Dubard
- #3 — $300 — Thoughts On Shipping Art By Kubra Toykun
- #4 — $300 — Moving and Shipping Engineering By Ryu Pich
The application window is open for Spring 2022 between now and Dec 3, 2021. All students are eligible to apply, regardless of their age. Students of truck-driving schools and logistics programs are also allowed to apply. To join, click on this link: The Ship Smart Scholarship and fill out the scholarship form. The essays must be written about small moves, shipping furniture, antiques, electronics, artwork, packing, or any of the services that Ship Smart utilizes.
Ship Smart Inc. awards these scholarships bi-annually, and the financial reward will be sent directly to the school. Ship Smart hopes it can help students with learning materials, books, and tuition. Hopefully, this program will encourage others to embrace the giving spirit and launch other worthy causes. Please contact the company directly via the details provided on this page
About the company:
Ship Smart Inc. is a moving company specializing in cross-country shipping for furniture, art-work, antiques, office furniture, and other household goods that are too small for the typical moving companies. With over 20 years under their belt, Ship Smart is a leading force in small moves and has over 300 locations in the US and beyond.
