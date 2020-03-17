DUBLIN, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "M&A and Investments in Smart Buildings H2 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- Record levels of M&A in the last 2 years are confirming a shift in this slowly evolving market, with 232 acquisitions in 2019 and 226 in 2018, which was a 66% increase over 136 in 2017. This heightened level of activity maintained over the last two years is a significant indicator that a tipping point has finally been reached in the acceptance and adoption of intelligent building technology.
- Investment in 2019 amounted to $5.4 billion spread over 316 funding rounds. This is around 31% lower than the record level of $7.8 billion capital investment over 361 rounds in 2018, but a 61% increase on the 2017 level of $3.3 billion spread over 301 rounds.
- This is the most complete and up-to-date report tracking VC/PE funding and M&A in the global smart buildings space, with an analysis of notable deals and most active investors and buyers during H2-2019; drawing comparisons with the last 2 years.
This report consists of a set of 70 presentation slides containing detailed analysis, notable acquisitions and investments and 40 profiles of acquisitions, buyers, investments and investors. A spreadsheet of acquisitions covering 3 years since January 2017, including date, description, deal values, revenues and exit multiples, where disclosed. A spreadsheet of investments covering 3 years since January 2017, including funding type, date, description, value, and investors, where disclosed.
The report analysis reveals which companies are being funded or acquired as well as which established players are attracting growth equity or acquiring technology to augment their portfolios. It pulls together data relating to 7 key categories from the diverse smart buildings space; specifically Building Fabric, Physical Security & Safety, Building Energy Management, Building Automation, Smart Home, Smart Building to Smart Grid and Proptech.
Within its 70 Pages and 11 Charts and Tables, The Report Sieves out all the Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, so you can understand how M&A and Investment is Shaping the Future of the Smart Building Industry
This Second Edition of our Deal Tracking service, entitled M&A and Investments in Smart Buildings, H2-2019, consists of 70 slides in landscape format and supporting Excel files with complete listings of acquisitions and investments covering 3 years since January 2017, based on the publisher's relational database of deals.
The slides also include 20 company profiles of acquisitions and investments together with 20 profiles of buyers and investment firms, presenting our view of their respective strategies and significant M&A or investment activity.
The report covers investments focused on the facility operations and management stage of the building lifecycle, across 7 segments - Building Automation, PropTech, Building Energy Management, Physical Security and Life Safety, Building-to-Grid, Building Fabric, and Smart Home.
This research provides valuable information on how companies are developing their businesses through acquisitions, investments, and alliances.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Mergers & Acquisitions
- Summary of M&A H2-2019
- M&A Activity 2017 to 2019
- Highest Value Acquisitions from 2017 to 2019
- Notable Acquisitions H2-2019: Commercial & Industrial Sector
- Notable Acquisitions H2-2019: Residential Sector
- Acquisition Profiles: EasyIO, GesellschaX fr Regelungstechnik und Energieeinsparung, Global Technical Group, iLOQ, Jibestream, Keen Home, LocusLabs, OpenEye, Rifiniti, Vivint Smart Home
- Buyer Profiles: Albireo Energy, Bosch Building Technologies, Convergint Technologies,
- Fidelix, FM: Systems, Johnson Controls, Latour Industries, Nordomatic, SmartSpace Software, Vitaprotech
3. Investments
- Summary of Investments H2-2019
- Funding Rounds by Sector H2-2019
- Volume and Value of Investments from 2017 to 2019
- Highest Funded Companies from 2017 to 2019
- Notable Investments H2-2019: Commercial & Industrial Sector
- Notable Investments H2-2019: Residential Sector
- Investment Profiles: 75F, Eden, Equiem, Latch, MiniBEMS, MyGate, RapidSOS, Smarten Spaces, Stratos IoT, Thing Technologies
- IPO Profiles: Sunnova Energy
- Investor Profiles: Earthworm, Engie New Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, InnoEnergy, Metaprop, Navitas Capital, Priva, PropTech1 Ventures, SET Ventures, Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator
- Information Sources
List of Charts & Figures
- Smart Building Technology Categories Included in our Research
- Number of Acquisitions per Half Year H1-2017 to H2-2019
- Number of Acquisitions by Sector 2017 to 2019
- High-Value Acquisitions in 2018 & 2019
- Notable Acquisitions: Commercial, Industrial & Residential Sectors H2-2019
- Number of Investments in H2-2019 by Sector
- Number of Investments per Half-Year
- Value of investments in $ Millions H1-2017 to H2-2019
- Highest Funded Companies in 2019 ($ millions)
- Highest Funded Companies in 2018 ($ millions)
- Notable Investments: Commercial, Industrial & Residential Sectors H2-2019
List of Tables
- Listing of M&A Deals covering 3 years since January 2017, including date, description, deal values, revenues, and exit multiples, where disclosed
- Listing of Investment Deals covering 3 years since January 2017, including funding type, date, description, value, and investors, where disclosed
Companies Mentioned
- 75F
- Albireo Energy
- Bosch Building Technologies
- Convergint Technologies
- Earthworm
- EasyIO
- Eden
- Engie New Ventures
- Equiem
- Fidelix
- FM:Systems
- GesellschaX fr Regelungstechnik und Energieeinsparung
- Global Technical Group
- Honeywell Ventures
- iLOQ
- InnoEnergy
- Jibestream
- Johnson Controls
- Keen Home
- Latch
- Latour Industries
- LocusLabs
- Metaprop
- MiniBEMS
- MyGate
- Navitas Capital
- Nordomatic
- OpenEye
- Priva
- PropTech1 Ventures
- RapidSOS
- Rifiniti
- SET Ventures
- Smarten Spaces
- SmartSpace Software
- Stratos IoT
- Thing Technologies
- Vitaprotech
- Vivint Smart Home
- Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator
