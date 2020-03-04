DUBLIN, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Smart Cities - Key City Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study looks to identify the unique intelligent transport strategies adopted by major smart cities from a global perspective. It focuses on various developments in this segment, including their current and future outlook. It also presents a general overview of disruptive technologies, data and digital strategies and various smart city initiatives.
Existing 3G/4G networks may not be able to handle the advanced technologies in use in smart cities. 5G can act as an enabler of smart nations as it can provide the necessary technical support that can boost the efficiency of select smart city projects.
As billions of connected devices join the Internet of Things (IoT) in the next few years, various communication technologies will enable the transformation of and the easy accessibility to complex hybrid intelligence for transportation solutions enabling a city to become smarter.
Research Scope
- Case studies and profiles of cities where unique intelligent transportation strategies are being adopted
- Strategic imperatives for the growth and success of a smart mobility market
- The current challenges faced by the cities and how they are planning to solve them
- Key mobility statistics
- Technology trends and outlook
- Data and digital strategies
- Identify the innovations in the mobility value chain and the roadmap
- Learn about different smart city initiatives
Increased urban penetration coupled with the rapid expansion of cities has resulted in a lot more dependence on resources such as water, energy, environment, infrastructure, and other basic utilities. This has also resulted in spikes in congestion and pollution.
Such stress on city resources has forced government institutions and municipalities to look at alternative means of managing cities. This has brought about a move toward smart solutions that are more sustainable, green, and resourceful.
Smart cities are cities built on smart solutions and technology that will lead to the adoption of intelligent and seamless transportation and other sustainable plans.
The goal of a smart city is to solve major problems through modern management and greater interaction between citizens and institutions to achieve a better quality of life.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the global mobility challenges and how are countries addressing them?
- What are the emerging disruptive technologies in the area of transportation?
- What are the various technology trends and outlooks for the development of a smart city?
- What are the key transport strategies for the city and the future roadmap?
- What are the data and digital strategies the cities are undertaking to become smart?
- Which are the cities that have adopted unique mobility services?
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Parameters that Define a Smart City
- Key Smart City Success Factors
- Benefits of a Smart City
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Smart City Ranking Methodology from the Mobility perspective
- Smart City Ranking - Top 3 Cities Under Each Parameter
4. London City Profile
- Smarter London Together
- London Smart City Attractiveness
- Smart City Ecosystem
- Technology Trends and Outlook
- London's Data and Digital Strategy
- Mayor's Transport Strategy 2018
- Roadmap to Smart City Mobility
- Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in London
- Target for Smart City Initiatives
5. New York City Profile
- New York Smart and Equitable City
- New York Smart City Attractiveness
- Smart City Ecosystem
- Technology Trends and Outlook
- New York's Data and Digital Strategy
- NYC Department Of Transport (DoT) Strategic Plan 2016-2021
- Infrastructure and Mobility Roadmap
- Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in New York City
- New York Smart City Initiatives and Goals
6. Paris City Profile
- Paris Smart and Sustainable
- Paris's Smart and Sustainable Strategy
- Paris Smart City Attractiveness
- Smart City Ecosystem
- Technology Trends and Outlook
- Paris Intelligent and Sustainable Mobility
- Infrastructure & Mobility Roadmap - Paris
- Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in Paris
- Paris Smart City Initiatives
7. Sao Paulo City Profile
- Sao Paulo - Sustainable Urban Development
- Sao Paulo Smart City Attractiveness
- Smart City Ecosystem
- Technology Trends and Outlook
- Sao Paulo's Data and Digital Strategy
- Sao Paulo Strategic Plan 2015-2020
- Infrastructure & Mobility Roadmap - Sao Paulo City
- Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in Sao Paulo City
8. Tokyo City Profile
- Tokyo - Safe, Diverse, and Smart City
- Tokyo - Smart City Attractiveness
- Smart City Ecosystem
- Technology Trends and Outlook
- Tokyo Government Transport Plan 2017-2020
- Regulatory Outlook - Tokyo
- Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in Tokyo
- Tokyo Smart City Initiatives
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Smart Cities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success And Growth
10. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word
