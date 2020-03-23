DUBLIN, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart City Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart city market is poised to grow by USD 2,118.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by increase in IT consolidation and modernization. In addition, enhanced global broadband connectivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart city market as well.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Smart governance and education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Accenture PLC
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
