NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Smart City Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The smart city market size is expected to increase by USD 2118.14 billion, at a CAGR of 23% from 2020 to 2024.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the decrease in prices of connected devices and increase in IT Consolidation & modernization will boost the market growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE, etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Application, the market is classified into smart governance and education, smart energy, smart healthcare, smart security, and others. The smart city market share growth by the smart governance and education segment will be significant.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market.
Smart City Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 2118.14 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
22.52
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 40%
Key consumer countries
Germany and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
