- Cameras within Peachtree Corners' City Hall automatically detect COVID-19 protocol compliance among visitors, while prioritizing privacy - Revolutionary Cawamo technology instantly makes existing "dumb cameras" smart, using proprietary object detection technology and artificial intelligence to deliver real-time alerts through a web-based dashboard - Peachtree Corners is the first to deploy the solution, expanding its smart city leadership; top international technology companies leverage unique infrastructure/ecosystem to prove out and scale tomorrow's smart technologies