NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart city platform market growth will be led by APAC. The region will account for 32% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is expected to grow by USD 70.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.18%.
Use the analysis and insights provided by Technavio for effective decision-making. Download a Sample Report
Read the report with TOC on "Smart City Platform Market Analysis Report by Application (smart infrastructure, smart building, smart utilities, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot
Major Five Smart City Platform Companies: Key Offerings
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers Cloud Intelligence brain, which is an ultra-intelligent AI Platform for solving complex business and social problems for smart cities.
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers google cloud IoT solutions which fully managed integration that lets store and analyze data at the edge and in the cloud.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company uses cloud technologies for building smart city platforms.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company uses kinetic solutions to visualize, view, and manage data from the lighting, parking, traffic, and Wi-Fi deployments around city.
- Hitachi Ltd. - The company is building smart cities and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that are helping cities to become safer, more efficient, and convenient while driving economic growth.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Smart City Platform Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Smart infrastructure - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Smart building - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Smart utilities - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Smart City Platform Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? Download an Exclusive Sample Report
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Japan is a key country for the smart city platforms market in APAC.
Revenue-generating Application Segment
The smart infrastructure segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing industrial development, commercialization, and awareness of effective utilization of energy and building optimization will drive the adoption of smart infrastructure. Smart infrastructure includes the combination of real and digital worlds across energy systems, buildings, and industries. This enhances the way people live and work and significantly improves efficiency and sustainability. During the forecast period, some of the workforces are expected to continue working from home. This will increase the adoption of various smart speakers, security lighting, and energy & HVAC sensors to enable a comfortable work environment. These factors will positively impact the growth of the segment and, consequently, the market in focus.
Related Reports:
Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Application Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Smart City Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.18%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 70.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.04
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Fybr, Hitachi Ltd., Quantela Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Smart infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Smart building - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Smart utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- ABB Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Fybr
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Quantela Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-city-platform-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-70-56-billion--alibaba-group-holding-ltd-and-abb-ltd-among-key-vendors--technavio-301537273.html
SOURCE Technavio