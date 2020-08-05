LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide pandemics, such as the novel coronavirus, have necessitated the shift to domestic lifestyles. For health purposes and the guidelines given out by the health officials, people tend to spend more time at home as well as do all their activities within their home compounds. These include online learning, home offices, personal gym, and home restaurants.
Custom designed multipurpose intelligent homes are fulfilling the vision of smart housing. The move to digitize homes and the various alternatives for smart homes coupled with the pressure to stay home as a result of the global pandemics has led to the milestones achieved in the move. Architects and designers are challenged to create new mix-used efficient domestic environments, where people can live, work, and play.
Connectivity has been the fortitude for humanity in the move to beat global pandemics such as the COVID-19. The popular use of the internet allows us to work from home, study from home, and even exercise from home. Even court hearings are being held online. People are moving away from physical contact which involves shaking hands and having face-to-face meetings.
LifeHouse supports the use of IoT devices in homes for comfortable living. With this move, we will get an opportunity to own homes and cars which have artificial intelligence in them that can communicate with us remotely via our mobile phones.
The use of smart technology is on the rise and the demand for their scalability has coupled it. At the moment, smart devices produced by different manufacturers can communicate and create alternatives. As a result of the need for larger spaces in constrained floor plans, there has been a demand for an adjustable walling system. The use of artificial intelligence together with the IoT devices has enabled the installation of adjustable walls that can be remotely controlled to the desired size.
The push is healthy well-being in the race of humanity. The brimming population in the world has increased the interpersonal contact which in effect, has eased the spread of contagious diseases. Conscious control of this has been achieved by the installation of thermo-detectors that can show if a patient has COVID-19 symptoms.
The push to stay home has necessitated the development of potentially sustainable homes. Home sustainability can be achieved by availing all the necessary comfort and convenience that one may need at home while doing their business tasks, seeking pleasure, and socializing with others. The existing resources which are the IoT devices and artificial intelligence can be put into effective use when consciously implemented coupled with the pressure for their use at homes. LifeHouse's main objective is the achievement of comfortable living for humanity. Our lives tomorrow solely depend on the decisions we make today.
