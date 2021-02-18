TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Meter announced today they have welcomed Casey Pittock to lead their organization as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Casey brings with him a wealth of knowledge and substantial history in leading organizations in the Connected Health, Software and Telehealth markets. He most recently served as CEO of Udex Software, a cloud platform for the home health industry, was President and CEO of Tunstall Americas, the US division of Tunstall Healthcare Group, the world's largest medical alarm provider serving more than 3.5 million people every day and served as CEO at two innovative health technology start-ups that built automatic fall detection, population health platforms, and mobile safety devices now in use by over 400,000 patients. He also served as head of sales and marketing at BAM Labs, the technology now powering the iconic Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed, and founded and led as CEO of TelCARE Systems, an early pioneer in medical alarms and state Medicaid reimbursement in the western US. TelCARE was acquired by Lifeline where Casey led the OneSource and Senior Living divisions, tripling sales in both. Lifeline served more than 500,000 subscribers at the time of its acquisition by Philips.
Local to Silicon Valley, he has held multiple board seats and advised numerous connected health companies. Casey has been a frequent speaker at connected healthcare conferences, including Partners Healthcare Center for Connected Health, Parks Associates Connected Health, American Society on Aging, Silicon Valley Boomer Summits, and AgeTech West. His passion for improving care, connected health and developing technology has led him to this momentous opportunity as CEO of Smart Meter during a pivotal expansion time for Remote Physiologic Monitoring.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Smart Meter organization during this period of rapid adoption of remote patient monitoring," says Casey Pittock. "The company has made incredible strides over the last year establishing iGlucose as the BGM platform of choice for the leading RPM companies across the country, launching the cellular-enabled iBloodPressure monitoring device and platform, and adding thousands of new patients every month." He added, "By this time next year, our highly valued channel partners will have connected more than 100,000 new patients to the Smart Meter iGlucose and iBloodPressure monitoring platform."
Casey has successfully realized the value of connected care devices and data in his influential history of driving exponential growth for companies ready for expansion. Smart Meter recently launched the iBloodPressure and the iGlucose LTE Cellular Connected Devices. These intuitive and unique devices allow patients to simply test and the data instantly transmits data to a cellular network without patients having to manually manipulate apps, uploading, connecting to docking stations or logging their results. Healthcare providers receive real-time RPM data for their chronic and acute care patients and can intervene where clinically necessary. The company's momentum, in addition to Casey's expertise, make this a perfect fit and positions Smart Meter as a leader in connected care and remote patient monitoring.
For inquiries or interview requests with Casey Pittock, potential careers, investment opportunities, or a demo of the suite of Smart Meter technologies, contact Smart Meter at 844-445-8267 or support@iglucose.com.
