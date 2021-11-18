NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart meter market is expected to grow by USD 11.19 bn at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The smart meter market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape.
The smart meter market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies growing investment in smart grid projects as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The smart meter market covers the following areas:
Regional Analysis
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on geography, the smart meter market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. According to our research, 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, China and Japan are the key countries for the smart meters market in APAC. Moreover, APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Stringent government policies toward curbing the wastage of water and electricity will drive the smart meter market growth in APAC.
Smart Meter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 11.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.89
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis+Gyr AG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Wasion Holdings Ltd., and Xylem Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
