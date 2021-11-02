ROUSSET, France, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Packaging Solutions SA ("SPS") has provided an update on the patent infringement lawsuit filed against CPI Card Group Inc. ("CPI") in Wilmington, Delaware USA on April 20, 2021. The Complaint alleges that CPI is infringing U.S. patent rights controlled by SPS and covering dual interface inductive coupling technology in smart cards. The parties considered various approaches for resolving the dispute, but were ultimately unable to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of the dispute. As a result, SPS made formal service of process on September 17, 2021, and the lawsuit is proceeding accordingly. The case is known as Smart Packaging Solutions SA v. CPI Card Group Inc., Civil Action No. 21-CV-00556. (D. Del. 2021).
SPS is a French company with offices and principal place of business at 85 Avenue de la Plaine, ZI De Rousset-Peynier, 13790 Rousset, France. With over 250 employees and representatives in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, SPS is a world leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart cards and smart card technology. As explained again by SPS's President, Frederic TROJANI, "Our technology forms the heart of our company, and we are strongly committed to protecting it. We try hard to respect the technology rights of other companies, just as we expect other companies to respect our technology rights."
SPS is represented in the litigation by the Chicago law firm McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff.
Media Contact
Philippe LAURI, SPS, +33 4 42 53 84 40, philippe.lauri@s-p-s.com
SOURCE SPS