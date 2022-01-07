CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of five U.S. patents related to a smart pathology specimen bottle and one U.S. patent related to an electromagnetic resonance scalpel. The pathology specimen bottle reduces common errors by surgeons, gastroenterologists, urologists & dermatologists when accidentally not placing biopsy or excisional tissue into pathology bottles. The electromagnetic resonance scalpel digitally maps and records a surgeon's surgical approach to a patient, which converts traditional analog description to digitally reproducible mapping for more accurate sharing of surgical records and for surgical robot learning. The entire portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 151 and will appeal to a wide variety of pathology, diagnostic, and surgical equipment companies.
To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Olivia Becker obecker@oceantomo.com or +1 747 277 9337.
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
Media Contact
Kristi Stathis, Ocean Tomo, 7732944360, kstathis@oceantomo.com
SOURCE Ocean Tomo